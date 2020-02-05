What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 76-57 Win Over Virginia Tech

Opening statement:

“We have to give a lot of credit to Virginia Tech. They’re very good and coach [Mike] Young is one of the best in the game. Obviously, the job he did at Wofford speaks for itself. The Hokies have won a lot of really good games this year and it is a credit to him and his staff. We knew we were going to have to play well because Virginia Tech is a really good basketball team. Basically, half of their shots are usually threes and they lead the ACC in three-point shooting. Tonight we defended well, during my time here we have been a good defensive team but I feel we have been inconsistent this year partly because we have spent so much time on offense. We spent the last day and a half really getting locked in on defense and it paid dividends today. I was proud of our guys we only had a total of six or seven turnovers throughout the game and did a really good job of protecting the ball.”

On limiting the Hokies from the three-point line:

“I thought we guarded well. We have been a good defensive team and I though our activity tonight was proactive because Virginia Tech is hard to defend and guard. We did a nice job guarding that three-point line. Us scoring gave us a little bit of a lead when you are scoring like we did it gives us a little extra energy to play at a higher level defensively.”

On limiting the Hokies in rebounding:

“Our defense was extended even in the second half so we lost some rebounding coverage on the defensive end. I was really proud of our offensive rebounding tonight. Offensive rebounding to me is all about effort and having both feet in the paint. When I was at Memphis, we were always a great offensive rebounding team. My first few years here, I would only send two to the glass and sometimes three or four would go back to defend so they could get into transition defense. This year, we have changed that especially as of late. Part of our course correction since December was to send three or four guys to the offensive glass. That has hurt us a little bit on defense but it has really helped us on that offensive rebounding coverage. It is an effort and motor thing and we have done a really nice job in that area.”

On having such a large lead early in the game:

“Look, until it gets to about a minute and you just know that you are going to win the game, every possession matters and cannot be taken for granted. I did not get that feeling until when it got to about a minute and it was like, ‘OK, it is over.’ I did not feel safe until we rebounded that missed free throw with about 50 seconds left and they [Virginia Tech] backed up. I knew we had won the game but not until then did I feel that. I put Jose back in the game because of that. Teams can make a bunch of threes late stranger things have happened and I’ve seen it.”

On a strong first half of play:

“We have gotten better and we have improved each and every day since December. Unfortunately, our record doesn’t showcase it. Sometimes the outcome has not always gone in our favor but I know from my positon and my chair we have improved as a basketball team. Every day we have been getting better. Since the beginning of the Diamond Head Tournament, I have said that we are going to focus on the process. We are not locked in on the results and as long as we get better, that is all we can do. Maybe the results do not go our way or maybe they do but we just have to get better and that is what we have done. I thought we played really well and had a complete game on both ends of the floor. I can assure you we are improving.”

