Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Ball State

Matthew McGavic

On the heels of Georgia Tech's 67-53 loss to the #8 Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena, the Yellow Jackets have yet another short turnaround. They're due to take on the Ball State Cardinals tomorrow night at 7pm from McCamish Pavilion. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Prior to tomorrow's game, head coach Josh Pastner spoke to the media about the previous game vs Kentucky, the upcoming matchup with Ball State, Jordan Usher's debut and more.

