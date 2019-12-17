Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Ball State

On the heels of Georgia Tech's 67-53 loss to the #8 Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena, the Yellow Jackets have yet another short turnaround. They're due to take on the Ball State Cardinals tomorrow night at 7pm from McCamish Pavilion. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Prior to tomorrow's game, head coach Josh Pastner spoke to the media about the previous game vs Kentucky, the upcoming matchup with Ball State, Jordan Usher's debut and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp