Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Morehouse

Finally finding themselves back in the win column with a 64-58 victory over NC State, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 ACC) now get a break in league action. Looking to put together a win streak for the first time since early December, the Yellow Jackets will square off against the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (9-9, 6-5 SIAC) tomorrow at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm on ACC Network Extra.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against the Wolfpack, previewed the upcoming game against the Maroon Tigers, talked about the impact that Kobe Bryant had on basketball, and more.

