Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Morehouse

Matthew McGavic

Finally finding themselves back in the win column with a 64-58 victory over NC State, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 ACC) now get a break in league action. Looking to put together a win streak for the first time since early December, the Yellow Jackets will square off against the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (9-9, 6-5 SIAC) tomorrow at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm on ACC Network Extra.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against the Wolfpack, previewed the upcoming game against the Maroon Tigers, talked about the impact that Kobe Bryant had on basketball, and more.

What To Watch For Vs. Morehouse

Jose Alvarado Named ACC Player of the Week

Alvarado & Pastner Share Their Thoughts On Kobe Bryant

Tale of The Tape: Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

This will be Georgia Tech's first ever regular season matchup with the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers, having only previously faced them in an exhibition in 2006.

Matthew McGavic

Jose Alvarado Named ACC Player of the Week

Junior guard becomes third different Yellow Jacket to earn the honor this season

Georgia Tech PR

Jose Alvarado & Josh Pastner Share Their Thoughts On Kobe Bryant

The NBA Legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer was tragically killed in a helicopter accident yesterday morning outside of Los Angeles. He was 41.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Morehouse

Georgia Tech will be taking a break from league action and face Morehouse College for their first ever regular season matchup.

Matthew McGavic

Devin Cochran Transfers To Georgia Tech

Cochran is the second offensive lineman to transfer to the Yellow Jackets in this offseason.

Matthew McGavic

3 Star Athlete Jamal Haynes Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football has received their second commitment for the Class of 2021.

Matthew McGavic

Michael Devoe Listed As "Day-To-Day"

The sophomore shooting guard did not see the floor against the NC State Wolfpack, and is listed as day-to-day with a foot injury.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 64-58 Win Over NC State

Georgia Tech has now won 6 of their last 7 matchups against NC State, and Josh Pastner moves to 5-1 against the Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

Gallery: Georgia Tech 64, NC State 58

All credit to Brett Davis of USA TODAY Sports.

Matthew McGavic

Alvarado, Georgia Tech Snap Losing Skid With Win Over NC State

Georgia Tech has now won six of its last seven matchups against NC State, thanks in part to a near triple-double from point guard Jose Alvarado.

Matthew McGavic