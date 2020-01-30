All Yellow Jackets
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

Matthew McGavic

The Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) have strung together a pair of wins for the first time since early December, and now they head on the road to put that streak on the line. Next up for the Jackets, they will go on the road to the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6) in a matchup that is just a couple weeks removed  from a 78-74 home loss to the Irish. Tipoff is set for Saturday, February 1st at 12:00pm on your Regional Sports Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Morehouse, previewed the upcoming game against Notre Dame, the impact of the bench, how he approaches rotations, and more. Junior forward Jordan Usher and senior center James Banks III also spoke to the media.

Junior Forward Jordan Usher

Senior Center James Banks

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Alvarado & Pastner Share Their Thoughts On Kobe Bryant

Basketball

Three Jackets Named to ACC All-Academic Football Team

Curry, Southers, Swilling honored for achievements on the field and in the classroom

Georgia Tech PR

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Just two and a half weeks separated from their loss to Notre Dame, the Yellow Jackets are traveling up to South Bend for a rematch with the Fighting Irish. Will this result be different?

Matthew McGavic

Two Georgia Tech Alumni Make 52-Man XFL Rosters

Prior to the start of the 2020 XFL season, two former Georgia Tech football players have made the final roster cuts.

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 1/30/19

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting for January 29th, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Long Offseason Will Soon Pay Off For Andy Archer

Elbow surgery forced the redshirt junior right-handed pitcher to miss the entire 2019 season, but the rehab and preparation will pay massive dividends for Georgia Tech's Andy Archer in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Maroon Tigers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 21

Follow for live updates and analysis from Georgia Tech Basketball vs. Morehouse

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 82-54 Win Over Morehouse

Georgia Tech men's basketball's win over Morehouse is their first victory in a regular season matchup.

Matthew McGavic

Gallery: Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

All credit to Brett Davis of USA TODAY Sports.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Handles Morehouse

The Yellow Jackets took advantage of a break in ACC play, taking down Division II Morehouse College in blowout fashion.

Georgia Tech PR

GT Picked To Finish 4th In ACC Coastal By Baseball America

The Georgia Tech Baseball program was picked to finish at #4 in the ACC Coastal Division by Baseball America today, a season after they captured the division title.

Matthew McGavic