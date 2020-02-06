All Yellow Jackets
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Pitt

Matthew McGavic

The Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) have now won 3 of their last 4 games, and are looking to put together a run in hopes of positioning themselves for a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Jackets hope to ride this momentum, as they head up to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA to face the Pitt Panthers (14-9, 5-7). Tipoff is set for Saturday, February 8th at 2:00pm EST, and will be telecast on your Regional Sports Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Virginia Tech, previewed the upcoming game against Pitt, touched on Evan Cole & Michael Devoe's injury status, and more.

What To Watch For Vs. Pitt

Bubba Parham Among Key Reserves In Final Stretch Of The Season

Bubba Parham Among Key Reserves In Final Stretch Of The Season

Though not the prolific shooter he was at VMI last season, junior guard Bubba Parham's role on this Georgia Tech team is as important as ever.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Picked To Finish 3rd In Coastal By ACC Coaches

A season after the Yellow Jackets won the Coastal Division for the first time in 8 years, Georgia Tech is predicted to finish 3rd in the division standings by the ACC's 14 head coaches.

Matthew McGavic

4 Star Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Signs With Georgia Tech

Having been committed to the Yellow Jackets since May of last year, the Dalton HS running back finally made things official with Georgia Tech.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech has won 3 of their last 4 games, and 4 of their last 5 vs. Pitt. Can they extend their good fortunes against the Panthers and continue a late season run?

Matthew McGavic

Coach Land's Two Takeaways From Jahmyr Gibbs' Recruitment

The head coach of the Dalton Catamounts has a unique perspective of Jahmyr Gibbs' recruitment, one that has high praise for both his star running back and the school he chose.

Matthew McGavic

4 Star Defensive Tackle Jayson Jones Chooses Oregon Over Georgia Tech

The former Alabama commit considering flipping to the Yellow Jackets, but instead chose to be a Duck.

Matthew McGavic

3 Star Defensive End TJ Davis Chooses FSU Over Georgia Tech

The edge rusher out of Metter, GA has decided to become a Seminole instead of a Yellow Jacket.

Matthew McGavic

NSD 2020: Recruits To Watch

With the 2020 edition of National Signing Day just 24 hours away, Georgia Tech Football is looking to put a bow on their best recruiting class in 13 years.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 76-57 Win Over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner notches his first win over the Hokies in his tenure on The Flats.

Matthew McGavic

Yellow Jackets Dismantle Hokies In Battle Of The Techs

A six game losing streak to the Hokies is snapped in a game that Georgia Tech lead by as many as 30, and where point guard Jose Alvarado outscored them in the first half alone.

Matthew McGavic