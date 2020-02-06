Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Pitt

The Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) have now won 3 of their last 4 games, and are looking to put together a run in hopes of positioning themselves for a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Jackets hope to ride this momentum, as they head up to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA to face the Pitt Panthers (14-9, 5-7). Tipoff is set for Saturday, February 8th at 2:00pm EST, and will be telecast on your Regional Sports Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Virginia Tech, previewed the upcoming game against Pitt, touched on Evan Cole & Michael Devoe's injury status, and more.

Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Pitt

Bubba Parham Among Key Reserves In Final Stretch Of The Season

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp