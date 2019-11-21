Jackets Maven
Watch: What Head Coach Josh Pastner, Michael Devoe & James Banks III Said After 82-78 Loss To Georgia

Matthew McGavic

Following their 82-78 loss to Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, guard Michael Devoe and center James Banks III spoke to the media.

Head Coach Josh Pastner (1/2):

Head Coach Josh Pastner (2/2):

Sophomore guard Michael Devoe:

Senior center James Banks III:

