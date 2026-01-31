All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs No.16 North Carolina Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Can the Yellow Jackets pull off the upset?
Najeh Wilkins|
Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lamar Washington (1) lays the ball up defended by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lamar Washington (1) lays the ball up defended by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

G- Lamar Washington

G- Jaeden Mustaf

G- Kam Craft

F- Kowacie Reeves

F- Baye Ndongo

Georgia Tech hosts one of the best teams in college basketball and future lottery Caleb Wilson at McCamish Pavilion on Saturday. Last time out the Yellow Jackets fell to Virginia Tech on the road. Georgia Tech is looking to rebound and pull off one of the biggest upsets in the ACC when they host the Tar Heels. Will the Yellow Jackets emerge victorious.

