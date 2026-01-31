Georgia Tech vs No.16 North Carolina Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
20:00 1H-
Pregame:
Starting Lineups:
G- Lamar Washington
G- Jaeden Mustaf
G- Kam Craft
F- Kowacie Reeves
F- Baye Ndongo
Georgia Tech hosts one of the best teams in college basketball and future lottery Caleb Wilson at McCamish Pavilion on Saturday. Last time out the Yellow Jackets fell to Virginia Tech on the road. Georgia Tech is looking to rebound and pull off one of the biggest upsets in the ACC when they host the Tar Heels. Will the Yellow Jackets emerge victorious.
