Report: Former Georgia Tech Head Coach Damon Stoudamire Expected To Join LSU's Staff

It does not appear that Damon Stoudamire is going to be out of a job for very long.

According to LSU reporter Matt Moscona, Damon Stoudamire is close to finalizing a deal to join Will Wade's staff at LSU. Moscona said that a deal has not been reached yet. but one is expected to be finalized.

Damon Stoudamire is on LSU’s campus Friday and is expected to join Will Wade’s staff, source confirms.



Deal is not done but expected to be finalized soon.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) April 10, 2026

Stoudamire left Georgia Tech with a 42-55 record after three seasons. He had his most successful sting in his second season, getting a first round bye in the ACC Tournament and advancing to the quarterfinals where they lost to No. 1 Duke. However, Georgia Tech was never close to sniffing the NCAA Tournament under Stoudamire.

Wade left NC State after one season to go back to LSU to be the head coach. Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey was then hired to repalce Wade in Raleigh.

This is an interesting move for the former Yellow Jackets head coach if it does indeed come together. While a lot of stuff did not work out for him in Atlanta, Stoudamire had the reputation of a good recruiter and that is likely the biggest reason that Wade has interest in him coming aboard to Baton Rouge.

Beore he became the head coach at Georgia Tech, Stoudamire was an NBA assistant with the Boston Celtics and before that, was the head coach at Pacific.

Georgia Tech meanwhile is currently reconstructing its roster around Stoudamire's replacement, former Troy head coach Scott Cross.

The Yellow Jackets have had a lot of entries to the portal and on the recruiting trail, though they are working hard to try and get some of the high school players back in the fold.

Most notably, Georgia Tech has seen departures from Baye Ndongo, Mo Sylla, Akai Fleming, Jaeden Mustaf, Eric Chatfield Jr, Davi Remagen, and Brandon Stores Jr. Ndongo, Flemingm and Mustaf were integral parts of last year's team, while Sylla flashed potential in the limited action that he did have. Chatfield, Stores, and Remagen did not see much action for Georgia Tech this past season. It will be interesting to see if any of those players follow Stoudamire to LSU if he ends up landing the job.

Cross has a lot of work to do to get this program relevant again, as Georgia Tech has made the NCAA Tournament only 4 times since playing for the national championship in 2004. He has taken that task head-on though, and has embraced what lies in front of him.