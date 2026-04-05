

Georgia Tech's Scott Cross continues to add to his coaching staff and has now gone into the SEC for the latest hire. Cross is reportedly set to bring in Wes Flanigan. Flanigan has coached at Nebraska, Mississippi State, UAB, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Source: Georgia Tech’s Scott Cross will hire Ole Miss’ Wes Flanigan as an assistant coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2026

In his most recent stop at Ole Miss, Flanigan has helped guided the rebels to multiple 20 win seasons in Oxford, including a sweet 16 appearance. He’s been vital in developing players at previous stops at Auburn and other programs like JT Thor, Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler, and Chuma Okeke. He is one of the better assistant coaches in developing talent and getting guys to play at a high level.

Here is more on what he has done via his Ole Miss Bio:

"In Flanigan’s first year with the Tigers, Auburn went to new heights as a program after reaching the program’s first Final Four. The Tigers defeated Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina on the historic run, becoming the first team ever to defeat the three winningest programs in NCAA history in consecutive games at the NCAA Tournament. Auburn also won its second Southeastern Conference Tournament title in program history after winning four games in four days to join the 1985 squad as teams to hoist the prestigious trophy. Auburn also notched a top-10 recruiting class in November, highlighted by five four-star players.

Prior to his time at Auburn, Flanigan was the head coach at the University of Arkansas Little Rock for two seasons, taking the job after being elevated from assistant when Chris Beard left for Texas Tech.

While with the Trojans for seven seasons from 2004-08 and 2015-18, Flanigan helped Little Rock achieve new single-season program records for wins, Sun Belt Conference victories and road wins. He helped the Trojans win their first-ever outright Sun Belt title during the 2015-16 campaign and knocked off No. 5 seed Purdue in the NCAA Tournament on Chris Beard’s staff."

Coach Flanigan’s ability to get the most out of guys could prove valuable, especially with how good Coach Scott Cross is at developing talent. He already has a plan for the team and seems to be executing on that with who he is bringing in. Here is Cross on the plan he has.

“One of the things that I believe my staff and I do the best is player development. It's 7.30 every single morning that we have practice. My staff breaks our team up into groups, and we will work on ball handling, passing, shooting, footwork, pick and roll passing, all the fundamentals of the game, form shooting,” said Cross.

“We'll spend 30 minutes every single day, and that's just for the players to develop them. We believe better people equal better players. We'll master what matters most, and we'll master what each of those players does best. Each player will have a player development plan from the best player on the roster to the 15th man, and it'll be detailed. It will have all their strengths and how we can improve them. It'll also have a plan for how we can minimize their weaknesses. It'll have a strength and conditioning component. My entire staff will be involved in that process, and I'll put the finishing touches on it.”