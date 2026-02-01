The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Loss To North Carolina

Georgia Tech fell at home in a double-digit loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels and is searching for answers after falling to 2-7 in the conference, and is currently the No.15 team. The Yellow Jackets have nine games left to try to secure a spot in the ACC tournament in March. Let’s take a look at some of the good they can build on, the bad, which are areas they need to improve, and the ugly, which need to be areas of focus to not let come back again.

Good

-Baye Ndongo season-high 27 points on 9-12 shooting

-Georgia Tech shoots 7-13 from beyond the arc

-Second consecutive game Kam Craft has been in double figures, finishing with 15 points

-Craft goes 3-8 from the three-point range

-The Yellow Jackets shot 40% from the field for the second consecutive contest and has done it in six of the nine contests in the ACC this season

-Kowacie Reeves finishes with 14 points on 6-10 shooting

-Georgia Tech forced the Tar Heels to shoot 8-31 from beyond the arc, which is under their season average

-Baye Ndongo led all second-half scorers with 15 points

-Georgia Tech shoots 14-17 from the free throw line, one of its better numbers of the season.

Bad

-Georgia Tech loses paint battle 44-32 to North Carolina

-The Yellow Jackets committed 12 turnovers, which led to 16 fast-break points for the Tar Heels

-No answer for Caleb Wilson, who finished with 22 points on 9-15 shooting to go with six rebounds and five assists

-Lamar Washington struggles from the field going 2-11

-The Yellow Jackets trailed 52-37 at halftime, and could never make a dent in the game

-North Carolina had four scorers in double figures and two with 20 points in the loss

-Henry Veesaar finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds; had four offensive rebounds

-North Carolina Luka Bogavac had 16 points on 6-10 shooting off the bench. He provided the spark for the Tar Heels off the bench and made it a tough outing for the Yellow Jackets

Ugly

-North Carolina had 18 points off turnovers, and the Yellow Jackets had 0

-North Carolina had 20 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds

-North Carolina forced 10 steals against the Yellow Jackets

-Outside of the three main scorers, Georgia Tech couldn’t get major contributions with three of its starters only combining for 14 points

-The Yellow Jackets fell to 11-11 and 2-7 in the ACC

-Georgia Tech has lost three consecutive games

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

•How to Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 16 North Carolina: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

•Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 71-65 Loss To Virginia Tech

•Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

•How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time and TV Channel