Tale of The Tape: Ball State Cardinals
Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4, 1-1 ACC)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, December 18th at 7:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -6.0 (BetOnline.ag)
- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 68, Ball State 62 (70% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: First Meeting
- Last Meeting: N/A
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Ball State
Associated Press
NR
NR
USA Today Coaches Poll
NR
NR
RPI
131st
293rd
SOS
85th
315th
KenPom
93rd
117th
Sagarin
118th
161st
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Ball State
Points
Michael Devoe (19.4)
Ishmael El-Amin (15.4)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (8.5)
Tahjai Teague (8.6)
Assists
Michael Devoe (3.6)
Josh Thompson (3.4)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.6)
Tahjai Teague (1.7)
Blocks
James Banks III (3.9)
Tahjai Teague (1.4)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Ball State
Points Per Game
67.8
75.2
Field Goal %
44.0%
45.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.8/58.5
26.9/59.4
Three Point %
28.9%
36.5%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.4/18.6
10.3/28.3
Free Throw %
57.6%
60.6%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Ball State
Rebounds Per Game
38.8
39.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.4
10.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.4
28.4
Rebound Margin
-0.9
+5.1
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Ball State
Opp. Points Per Game
68.9
60.7
Opp. FG%
37.6%
38.0%
Opp. 3PT%
30.5%
34.0%
Steals Per Game
6.8
6.8
Blocks Per Game
6.8
4.0
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Ball State
Assists Per Game
14.1
16.2
Turnovers Per Game
17.4
11.6
Turnover Margin
-2.7
+1.9
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.4
