Tale of The Tape: Ball State Cardinals

Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, December 18th at 7:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -6.0 (BetOnline.ag)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 68, Ball State 62 (70% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: First Meeting

- Last Meeting: N/A

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Ball State Associated Press NR NR USA Today Coaches Poll NR NR RPI 131st 293rd SOS 85th 315th KenPom 93rd 117th Sagarin 118th 161st

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Ball State Points Michael Devoe (19.4) Ishmael El-Amin (15.4) Rebounds Moses Wright (8.5) Tahjai Teague (8.6) Assists Michael Devoe (3.6) Josh Thompson (3.4) Steals Khalid Moore (1.6) Tahjai Teague (1.7) Blocks James Banks III (3.9) Tahjai Teague (1.4)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Ball State Points Per Game 67.8 75.2 Field Goal % 44.0% 45.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.8/58.5 26.9/59.4 Three Point % 28.9% 36.5% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.4/18.6 10.3/28.3 Free Throw % 57.6% 60.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Ball State Rebounds Per Game 38.8 39.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.4 10.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.4 28.4 Rebound Margin -0.9 +5.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech Ball State Opp. Points Per Game 68.9 60.7 Opp. FG% 37.6% 38.0% Opp. 3PT% 30.5% 34.0% Steals Per Game 6.8 6.8 Blocks Per Game 6.8 4.0

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Ball State Assists Per Game 14.1 16.2 Turnovers Per Game 17.4 11.6 Turnover Margin -2.7 +1.9 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.4

