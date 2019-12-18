JacketsMaven
Tale of The Tape: Ball State Cardinals

Matthew McGavic

Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, December 18th at 7:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -6.0 (BetOnline.ag)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 68, Ball State 62 (70% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: First Meeting

- Last Meeting: N/A

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Ball State

Josh Pastner Previews Ball State

Jordan Usher Excited To Finally Begin GT Career

5 Questions For Former Ball State Center Trey Moses

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Ball State

Associated Press

NR

NR

USA Today Coaches Poll

NR

NR

RPI

131st

293rd

SOS

85th

315th

KenPom

93rd

117th

Sagarin

118th

161st

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Ball State

Points

Michael Devoe (19.4)

Ishmael El-Amin (15.4)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (8.5)

Tahjai Teague (8.6)

Assists

Michael Devoe (3.6)

Josh Thompson (3.4)

Steals

Khalid Moore (1.6)

Tahjai Teague (1.7)

Blocks

James Banks III (3.9)

Tahjai Teague (1.4)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Ball State

Points Per Game

67.8

75.2

Field Goal %

44.0%

45.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.8/58.5

26.9/59.4

Three Point %

28.9%

36.5%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.4/18.6

10.3/28.3

Free Throw %

57.6%

60.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Ball State

Rebounds Per Game

38.8

39.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.4

10.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.4

28.4

Rebound Margin

-0.9

+5.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Ball State

Opp. Points Per Game

68.9

60.7

Opp. FG%

37.6%

38.0%

Opp. 3PT%

30.5%

34.0%

Steals Per Game

6.8

6.8

Blocks Per Game

6.8

4.0

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Ball State

Assists Per Game

14.1

16.2

Turnovers Per Game

17.4

11.6

Turnover Margin

-2.7

+1.9

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.4

