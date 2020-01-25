All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Baseball
Basketball
Football

Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack

Matthew McGavic

North Carolina State Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-6 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, January 25th at 4:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: NC State -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: NC State 71, Georgia Tech 70 (47% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: NC State leads 57-42

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 82-81 (OT) on November 5th, 2019 (away)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. NC State

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews NC State

Lessons Learned From The Loss At Louisville

Georgia Tech to Host Annual Letterwinners Weekend

James Banks III Will Have Crucial Role In NC State Rematch

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
NC State

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

93rd

43rd

RPI

94th

38th

SOS

11th

56th

KenPom

87th

43rd

Sagarin

82nd

36th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
NC State

Points

Michael Devoe (16.2)

C.J. Bryce (14.9)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (7.6)

C.J. Bryce (6.3)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.75)

Markell Johnson (3.1)

Steals

Jose Alvarado (1.8)

Markell Johnson (1.8)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.8)

Manny Bates (2.9)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
NC State

Points Per Game

67.2

76.2

Field Goal %

44.9%

45.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.3/56.2

28/61.8

Three Point %

29.2%

32.9%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

4.9/16.9

7.5/22.7

Free Throw %

65.6%

70.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
NC State

Rebounds Per Game

35.6

36.7

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.2

10.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.4

26.1

Rebound Margin

+0.2

+0.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech
NC State

Opp. Points Per Game

67.7

68.3

Opp. FG%

40.2%

41.8%

Opp. 3PT%

30.9%

32.7%

Steals Per Game

7.2

7.6

Blocks Per Game

4.9

4.7

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
NC State

Assists Per Game

13.2

13.7

Turnovers Per Game

16.8

11.2

Turnover Margin

-2.6

+3.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.2

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Banks III Will Have Crucial Role In NC State Rematch

The senior center is averaging 19.5 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks against the NC State Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews NC State

Georgia Tech has won 5 of their last 6 outings against NC State, and are looking to continue their good fortunes against the Wolfpack tomorrow.

Matthew McGavic

Watch: GT Baseball 2020 Preseason Media Day

Georgia Tech Baseball will open up the 2020 season as the 19th ranked team in the country.

Matthew McGavic

Football Spring Game Set for Friday, April 10

Yellow Jackets’ will wrap up spring ball under the lights in Midtown Atlanta

Georgia Tech PR

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Cardinals | Game 19

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 19 vs. Louisville.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

What To Watch For Vs. NC State

Saturday's matchup with the Wolfpack is the first in-season rematch for the Jackets, and it could look very differently from their last outing.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech to Host Annual Letterwinners Weekend

More than 50 former players and staff expected to attend Saturday when Jackets host NC State

Georgia Tech PR

Lessons Learned From The Loss At Louisville

While the game resulted in Tech's 3rd straight loss, a lot can be taken away from the defeat.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 68-64 Loss To Louisville

Tech has dropped nine straight vs. Louisville.

Matthew McGavic

Victory Slips Away From Georgia Tech At Louisville

Georgia Tech has now lost nine in a row to Louisville.

Matthew McGavic