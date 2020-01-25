Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina State Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-6 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, January 25th at 4:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: NC State -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: NC State 71, Georgia Tech 70 (47% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: NC State leads 57-42

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 82-81 (OT) on November 5th, 2019 (away)

Rankings:

Georgia Tech NC State AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 93rd 43rd RPI 94th 38th SOS 11th 56th KenPom 87th 43rd Sagarin 82nd 36th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech NC State Points Michael Devoe (16.2) C.J. Bryce (14.9) Rebounds Moses Wright (7.6) C.J. Bryce (6.3) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.75) Markell Johnson (3.1) Steals Jose Alvarado (1.8) Markell Johnson (1.8) Blocks James Banks III (2.8) Manny Bates (2.9)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech NC State Points Per Game 67.2 76.2 Field Goal % 44.9% 45.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.3/56.2 28/61.8 Three Point % 29.2% 32.9% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 4.9/16.9 7.5/22.7 Free Throw % 65.6% 70.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech NC State Rebounds Per Game 35.6 36.7 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.2 10.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.4 26.1 Rebound Margin +0.2 +0.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech NC State Opp. Points Per Game 67.7 68.3 Opp. FG% 40.2% 41.8% Opp. 3PT% 30.9% 32.7% Steals Per Game 7.2 7.6 Blocks Per Game 4.9 4.7

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech NC State Assists Per Game 13.2 13.7 Turnovers Per Game 16.8 11.2 Turnover Margin -2.6 +3.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.2

