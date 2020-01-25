Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack
Matthew McGavic
North Carolina State Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-6 ACC)
- Tipoff: Saturday, January 25th at 4:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: NC State -1.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: NC State 71, Georgia Tech 70 (47% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: NC State leads 57-42
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 82-81 (OT) on November 5th, 2019 (away)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
NC State
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
93rd
43rd
RPI
94th
38th
SOS
11th
56th
KenPom
87th
43rd
Sagarin
82nd
36th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
NC State
Points
Michael Devoe (16.2)
C.J. Bryce (14.9)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (7.6)
C.J. Bryce (6.3)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.75)
Markell Johnson (3.1)
Steals
Jose Alvarado (1.8)
Markell Johnson (1.8)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.8)
Manny Bates (2.9)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
NC State
Points Per Game
67.2
76.2
Field Goal %
44.9%
45.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.3/56.2
28/61.8
Three Point %
29.2%
32.9%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
4.9/16.9
7.5/22.7
Free Throw %
65.6%
70.5%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
NC State
Rebounds Per Game
35.6
36.7
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.2
10.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.4
26.1
Rebound Margin
+0.2
+0.1
Defense:
Georgia Tech
NC State
Opp. Points Per Game
67.7
68.3
Opp. FG%
40.2%
41.8%
Opp. 3PT%
30.9%
32.7%
Steals Per Game
7.2
7.6
Blocks Per Game
4.9
4.7
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
NC State
Assists Per Game
13.2
13.7
Turnovers Per Game
16.8
11.2
Turnover Margin
-2.6
+3.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.2
