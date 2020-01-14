Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 3-3 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 15th at 8:30pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -2.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 67, Boston College 65 (58% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 11-10

- Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 78-71 on March 12th, 2019 (neutral - ACC Tournament)

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame AP/USA Today NR/NR NR/NR NET 86th 88th RPI 64th 148th SOS 8th 178th KenPom 81st 63rd Sagarin 60th 71st

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Points Michael Devoe (16.1) John Mooney (15.7) Rebounds Moses Wright (8.2) John Mooney (13.9) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.9) TJ Gibbs (3.7) Steals Michael Devoe (1.4) Rex Pflüeger (1.7) Blocks James Banks III (3.1) Juwan Durham (2.7)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Points Per Game 67.6 74.9 Field Goal % 44.2% 42.4% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.2/57 26.9/63.6 Three Point % 29.0% 34.7% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.0/17.3 10/28.8 Free Throw % 65.9% 70.7%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Rebounds Per Game 36.2 40.2 Off. Reb Per Game 9.5 11.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.7 29.2 Rebound Margin +0.2 +0.9

Defense:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Opp. Points Per Game 67.3 65.5 Opp. FG% 39.6% 39.5% Opp. 3PT% 30.9% 33.8% Steals Per Game 7.4 6.2 Blocks Per Game 5.4 4.5

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Assists Per Game 13.1 18.2 Turnovers Per Game 19.9 9.9 Turnover Margin -1.9 +2.8 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.8

