Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Matthew McGavic
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 3-3 ACC)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 15th at 8:30pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -2.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 67, Boston College 65 (58% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 11-10
- Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 78-71 on March 12th, 2019 (neutral - ACC Tournament)
- Preview & Related Links:
What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame
Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame
Alvarado: "This Is The Most Important Part of the Season"
5 Questions For Irish Maven's Bryan Driskell
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
86th
88th
RPI
64th
148th
SOS
8th
178th
KenPom
81st
63rd
Sagarin
60th
71st
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Points
Michael Devoe (16.1)
John Mooney (15.7)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (8.2)
John Mooney (13.9)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.9)
TJ Gibbs (3.7)
Steals
Michael Devoe (1.4)
Rex Pflüeger (1.7)
Blocks
James Banks III (3.1)
Juwan Durham (2.7)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Points Per Game
67.6
74.9
Field Goal %
44.2%
42.4%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.2/57
26.9/63.6
Three Point %
29.0%
34.7%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.0/17.3
10/28.8
Free Throw %
65.9%
70.7%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Rebounds Per Game
36.2
40.2
Off. Reb Per Game
9.5
11.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.7
29.2
Rebound Margin
+0.2
+0.9
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Opp. Points Per Game
67.3
65.5
Opp. FG%
39.6%
39.5%
Opp. 3PT%
30.9%
33.8%
Steals Per Game
7.4
6.2
Blocks Per Game
5.4
4.5
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Assists Per Game
13.1
18.2
Turnovers Per Game
19.9
9.9
Turnover Margin
-1.9
+2.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.8
