Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matthew McGavic

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 3-3 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 15th at 8:30pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -2.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 67, Boston College 65 (58% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 11-10

- Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 78-71 on March 12th, 2019 (neutral - ACC Tournament)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

Alvarado: "This Is The Most Important Part of the Season"

5 Questions For Irish Maven's Bryan Driskell

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

86th

88th

RPI

64th

148th

SOS

8th

178th

KenPom

81st

63rd

Sagarin

60th

71st

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Points

Michael Devoe (16.1)

John Mooney (15.7)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (8.2)

John Mooney (13.9)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.9)

TJ Gibbs (3.7)

Steals

Michael Devoe (1.4)

Rex Pflüeger (1.7)

Blocks

James Banks III (3.1)

Juwan Durham (2.7)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Points Per Game

67.6

74.9

Field Goal %

44.2%

42.4%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.2/57

26.9/63.6

Three Point %

29.0%

34.7%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.0/17.3

10/28.8

Free Throw %

65.9%

70.7%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Rebounds Per Game

36.2

40.2

Off. Reb Per Game

9.5

11.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.7

29.2

Rebound Margin

+0.2

+0.9

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Opp. Points Per Game

67.3

65.5

Opp. FG%

39.6%

39.5%

Opp. 3PT%

30.9%

33.8%

Steals Per Game

7.4

6.2

Blocks Per Game

5.4

4.5

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Assists Per Game

13.1

18.2

Turnovers Per Game

19.9

9.9

Turnover Margin

-1.9

+2.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.8

