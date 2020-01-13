Jackets Maven
Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

Matthew McGavic

After playing 6 of their last 7 games away from McCamish Pavilion, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 3-3 ACC) are back in town and set to play back-to-back home games for the first time in over a month. First up this week, the Jackets set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4 ACC). They square off Wednesday night at 8:30pm on ACC Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against the Eagles, previewed the upcoming game against the Fighting Irish, talked about the improved guard play, discussed the increased physicality of the team, and more.

