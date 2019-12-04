Tale of The Tape: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, December 4th at 7:15pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ESPNU

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -11.0 (ESPN)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 65 (82% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 66-49 on December 28th, 1983 (neutral)

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Nebraska Associated Press NR NR USA Today Coaches Poll NR NR RPI 87th 178th SOS 69th 158th KenPom 72nd 143rd Sagarin (Through 12/2) 71st 134th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Nebraska Points Michael Devoe (23.4) Dachon Burke, Jr. (13.6) Rebounds James Banks III (9.6) Yvan Ouedrogo (5.0) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.5) Cam Mack (6.0) Steals Khalid Moore (2.0) Cam Mack (1.6) Blocks James Banks III (5.2) 2 tied for 0.9

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Nebraska Points Per Game 70.6 75.7 Field Goal % 45.5% 45.2% FG Made/Attempts 127/279 190/420 Three Point % 29.4% 34.2% 3PT Made/Attempts 25/85 55/161 Free Throw % 62.2% 57.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Nebraska Rebounds Per Game 41.6 34.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.8 7.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 32.8 27 Rebound Margin +1.6 -13.5

Defense:

Georgia Tech Nebraska Opp. Points Per Game 66.2 75.3 Opp. FG% 35.0% 41.3% Opp. 3PT% 28.1% 29.9% Steals Per Game 6.4 5.9 Blocks Per Game 8.0 3.7

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Nebraska Assists Per Game 12.8 13.6 Turnovers Per Game 17.4 11.9 Turnover Margin -4.2 3.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.1

