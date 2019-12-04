Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Tale of The Tape: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Matthew McGavic

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, December 4th at 7:15pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ESPNU

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -11.0 (ESPN)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 65 (82% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 66-49 on December 28th, 1983 (neutral)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Nebraska

Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"

Pastner Thinks GT Can Be Good Enough To Reach NCAA Tournament

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Nebraska

Associated Press

NR

NR

USA Today Coaches Poll

NR

NR

RPI

87th

178th

SOS

69th

158th

KenPom

72nd

143rd

Sagarin (Through 12/2)

71st

134th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Nebraska

Points

Michael Devoe (23.4)

Dachon Burke, Jr. (13.6)

Rebounds

James Banks III (9.6)

Yvan Ouedrogo (5.0)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.5)

Cam Mack (6.0)

Steals

Khalid Moore (2.0)

Cam Mack (1.6)

Blocks

James Banks III (5.2)

2 tied for 0.9

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Nebraska

Points Per Game

70.6

75.7

Field Goal %

45.5%

45.2%

FG Made/Attempts

127/279

190/420

Three Point %

29.4%

34.2%

3PT Made/Attempts

25/85

55/161

Free Throw %

62.2%

57.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Nebraska

Rebounds Per Game

41.6

34.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.8

7.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

32.8

27

Rebound Margin

+1.6

-13.5

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Nebraska

Opp. Points Per Game

66.2

75.3

Opp. FG%

35.0%

41.3%

Opp. 3PT%

28.1%

29.9%

Steals Per Game

6.4

5.9

Blocks Per Game

8.0

3.7

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Nebraska

Assists Per Game

12.8

13.6

Turnovers Per Game

17.4

11.9

Turnover Margin

-4.2

3.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

1.1

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Pastner Thinks Georgia Tech Can Be Good Enough To Reach NCAA Tournament

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech hasn't made it to the Big Dance since 2010.

Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"

Matthew McGavic
0

Alvarado has dealt with high ankle sprain since before the Elon game.

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Nebraska & Discusses State Of Team

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech is 3-2 in their first 5 games of the season.

Georgia Tech Baseball's 2020 Schedule Revealed

Matthew McGavic
0

The 2020 season gets underway on Valentine's Day.

4 GT Players Named To 2019 All-ACC Football Team

Matthew McGavic
0

It includes a Third-Team selection and three honorable mentions.

6 GT Volleyball Players Receive All-ACC Honors, Michele Collier Named ACC Coach Of The Year

Matthew McGavic
0

The six selections is tied for most in the ACC.

What To Watch For Vs. Nebraska

Matthew McGavic
0

The Ramblin' Wreck hasn't played Nebraska since 1983.

Georgia Tech Volleyball Earns NIVC Bid

Georgia Tech PR
0

GT Volleyball was left out of the NCAA Tournament despite a 2nd place ACC finish.

How Much Is Returning For Georgia Tech In 2020?

Matthew McGavic
0

The Jackets are returning much of their key contributors from 2019.

What Josh Pastner, Michael Devoe & Moses Wright Said After Georgia Tech's Win Over Bethune-Cookman

Matthew McGavic
0

The 68-65 win broke a two game win streak.