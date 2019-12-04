Tale of The Tape: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-0 ACC)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, December 4th at 7:15pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ESPNU
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -11.0 (ESPN)
- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 65 (82% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 66-49 on December 28th, 1983 (neutral)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Nebraska
Associated Press
NR
NR
USA Today Coaches Poll
NR
NR
RPI
87th
178th
SOS
69th
158th
KenPom
72nd
143rd
Sagarin (Through 12/2)
71st
134th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Nebraska
Points
Michael Devoe (23.4)
Dachon Burke, Jr. (13.6)
Rebounds
James Banks III (9.6)
Yvan Ouedrogo (5.0)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.5)
Cam Mack (6.0)
Steals
Khalid Moore (2.0)
Cam Mack (1.6)
Blocks
James Banks III (5.2)
2 tied for 0.9
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Nebraska
Points Per Game
70.6
75.7
Field Goal %
45.5%
45.2%
FG Made/Attempts
127/279
190/420
Three Point %
29.4%
34.2%
3PT Made/Attempts
25/85
55/161
Free Throw %
62.2%
57.6%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Nebraska
Rebounds Per Game
41.6
34.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.8
7.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
32.8
27
Rebound Margin
+1.6
-13.5
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Nebraska
Opp. Points Per Game
66.2
75.3
Opp. FG%
35.0%
41.3%
Opp. 3PT%
28.1%
29.9%
Steals Per Game
6.4
5.9
Blocks Per Game
8.0
3.7
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Nebraska
Assists Per Game
12.8
13.6
Turnovers Per Game
17.4
11.9
Turnover Margin
-4.2
3.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.1
