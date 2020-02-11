All Yellow Jackets
Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, February 12th at 8:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville (-6.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Louisville 71, Georgia Tech 65 (29% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 13-22

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 68-64 on January 22nd, 2022 (away)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Louisville

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville

Moses Wright Not Lacking Any Motivation Ahead Of Louisville Rematch

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

5th/5th

NET

80th

7th

RPI

84th

7th

SOS

10th

22nd

KenPom

81st

9th

Sagarin

74th

6th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Points

Michael Devoe (16.2)

Jordan Nwora (19.5)

Rebounds

James Banks III (7.8)

Dwayne Sutton (8.4)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.3)

Darius Perry (3.0)

Steals

Jose Alvarado (2.1)

Dwayne Sutton (0.8)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.7)

Steven Enoch (0.8)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Points Per Game

68.1

76.0

Field Goal %

45.1%

46.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.7/57.0

26.6/57.1

Three Point %

30.0%

40.4%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.2/17.3

8.6/21.4

Free Throw %

65.5%

73.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Louisville 

Rebounds Per Game

36.2

39.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.8

10.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.5

28.4

Rebound Margin

+1.7

+6.6

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

67.0

63.4

Opp. FG%

40.3%

37.9%

Opp. 3PT%

30.3%

29.9%

Steals Per Game

6.9

5.2

Blocks Per Game

4.8

2.9

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech 
Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.7

14.3

Turnovers Per Game

15.9

12.3

Turnover Margin

-2.2

-0.9

Assist/Turnover Ratio 

0.9

1.2

