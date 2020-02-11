Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, February 12th at 8:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville (-6.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Louisville 71, Georgia Tech 65 (29% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 13-22

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 68-64 on January 22nd, 2022 (away)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Louisville

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville

Moses Wright Not Lacking Any Motivation Ahead Of Louisville Rematch

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Louisville AP/USA Today NR/NR 5th/5th NET 80th 7th RPI 84th 7th SOS 10th 22nd KenPom 81st 9th Sagarin 74th 6th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Michael Devoe (16.2) Jordan Nwora (19.5) Rebounds James Banks III (7.8) Dwayne Sutton (8.4) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.3) Darius Perry (3.0) Steals Jose Alvarado (2.1) Dwayne Sutton (0.8) Blocks James Banks III (2.7) Steven Enoch (0.8)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Per Game 68.1 76.0 Field Goal % 45.1% 46.6% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.7/57.0 26.6/57.1 Three Point % 30.0% 40.4% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.2/17.3 8.6/21.4 Free Throw % 65.5% 73.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.2 39.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.8 10.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.5 28.4 Rebound Margin +1.7 +6.6

Defense:

Georgia Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.0 63.4 Opp. FG% 40.3% 37.9% Opp. 3PT% 30.3% 29.9% Steals Per Game 6.9 5.2 Blocks Per Game 4.8 2.9

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 13.7 14.3 Turnovers Per Game 15.9 12.3 Turnover Margin -2.2 -0.9 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 1.2

