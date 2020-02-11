Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals
Matthew McGavic
Louisville Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8 ACC)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, February 12th at 8:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Louisville (-6.0)
- KenPom Prediction: Louisville 71, Georgia Tech 65 (29% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 13-22
- Last Meeting: Louisville won 68-64 on January 22nd, 2022 (away)
- Preview & Related Links:
What To Watch For Vs. Louisville
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville
Moses Wright Not Lacking Any Motivation Ahead Of Louisville Rematch
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
5th/5th
NET
80th
7th
RPI
84th
7th
SOS
10th
22nd
KenPom
81st
9th
Sagarin
74th
6th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Points
Michael Devoe (16.2)
Jordan Nwora (19.5)
Rebounds
James Banks III (7.8)
Dwayne Sutton (8.4)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.3)
Darius Perry (3.0)
Steals
Jose Alvarado (2.1)
Dwayne Sutton (0.8)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.7)
Steven Enoch (0.8)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Points Per Game
68.1
76.0
Field Goal %
45.1%
46.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.7/57.0
26.6/57.1
Three Point %
30.0%
40.4%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.2/17.3
8.6/21.4
Free Throw %
65.5%
73.6%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.2
39.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.8
10.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.5
28.4
Rebound Margin
+1.7
+6.6
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.0
63.4
Opp. FG%
40.3%
37.9%
Opp. 3PT%
30.3%
29.9%
Steals Per Game
6.9
5.2
Blocks Per Game
4.8
2.9
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.7
14.3
Turnovers Per Game
15.9
12.3
Turnover Margin
-2.2
-0.9
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
1.2
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI
Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp