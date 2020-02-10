All Yellow Jackets
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville

Matthew McGavic

After having won 3 of their last 4 games, 22 turnovers against Pitt killed a large chunk of the Yellow Jackets' late season momentum. With just 7 games left in the regular season, do-or-die time for Tech is now here. Hoping to save their season, Georgia Tech (11-13, 5-8 ACC) comes back home to McCamish Pavilion for a rematch with the Louisville Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 ACC). Tipoff is set for Wednesday, February 12th at 8:00pm EST, and will be telecast on the ACC Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Pitt, previewed the upcoming game against Louisville, and more.

What To Watch For Vs. Louisville

Moses Wright Not Lacking Any Motivation Ahead Of Louisville Rematch

Moses Wright Not Lacking Any Motivation Ahead of Louisville Rematch

Vowing to correct a prior performance against Louisville and to help his team make a run for the postseason, junior forward Moses Wright remains just as motivated as ever.

Matthew McGavic

Interview With Assistant Coaches James Ramsey & Danny Borrell

James Ramsey discusses the transition from year 1 to year 2 & what he learned from Mike Martin, and Danny Borrell talks about his pitching philosophy and why he made the jump from the Majors to the collegiate level.

Matthew McGavic

The Magic Numbers For A Georgia Tech NCAA Tournament At-Large Bid

Albeit unlikely, a run at the NCAA Tournament for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is still possible. Here are the magic numbers to watch if the Ramblin' Wreck has any hope of going to the Big Dance.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Louisville

Georgia Tech came within moments away of upsetting Louisville in their last outing, and are now set to host the Cards at McCamish.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 73-64 Loss To Pitt

Georgia Tech men's basketball has yet to string together back-to-back ACC wins this season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Stumbles Against Pitt

Turnovers and an inability to close out continued to haunt the Yellow Jackets, as they have yet to string together back-to-back ACC wins this season.

Matthew McGavic

A Way-Too-Early Look at Georgia Tech Football's 2020 Depth Chart

With National Signing Day in the books and spring practice on the horizon, let's take a look as to who we could possibly expect to start Georgia Tech Football's 2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Panthers | Game 24

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 24 vs. Pitt:

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Pitt Panthers

The Yellow Jackets are on the road to face Pitt tomorrow afternoon. See how they stack up against the Panthers.

Matthew McGavic

Luke Waddell's Memories Of The Past Serve As Motivation For The Future

One of the most prominent on & off the field leaders for the Yellow Jackets, shortstop Luke Waddell is using both his positive and negative memories of the 2019 postseason as motivation for 2020

Matthew McGavic