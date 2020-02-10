Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville

After having won 3 of their last 4 games, 22 turnovers against Pitt killed a large chunk of the Yellow Jackets' late season momentum. With just 7 games left in the regular season, do-or-die time for Tech is now here. Hoping to save their season, Georgia Tech (11-13, 5-8 ACC) comes back home to McCamish Pavilion for a rematch with the Louisville Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 ACC). Tipoff is set for Wednesday, February 12th at 8:00pm EST, and will be telecast on the ACC Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Pitt, previewed the upcoming game against Louisville, and more.

