The Good, The Bad & Ugly From Georgia Tech 82-72 Loss To Syracuse

Georgia Tech dropped a tough game at home against Syracuse in an 82-72 loss. The Yellow Jackets closed a 20-point deficit and got within six points. However, back-to-back bad possessions would ultimately sink their chances of winning the game and pulling off an epic comeback victory. Georgia Tech now sits at 10-6 on the season, with some major work to do if they want to have a chance to make the NCAA tournament. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and the ugly from their loss on Tuesday night.

Good

-Georgia Tech forced 15 turnovers; Nait George had six of them

-The Yellow Jackets' second-half run closed a 20-point deficit to just six points

-Baye Ndongo finished with 20 points and nine rebounds

-Kowacie Reeves forced three steals, which were key in the second-half run

-Georgia Tech defense and ball pressure get them back in the game

-Despite the offense having another rough game, the Yellow Jackets can lean on their defense to carry them

-The one big difference with this team is their ability to get to the free-throw line at a high level and draw contact. This is key because it allows them to slow the game down and get easy shots that can help stablize and get their offense going

Bad

-No fastbreak points in the first half for Georgia Tech

-Syracuse had a 22-14 advantage in the paint in the first half

-Georgia Tech gets dominated on the glass

-No answers for Donnie Freeman, who finished with 27 points on 9-18 shooting

-Georgia Tech shoots 69% from the free-throw line, which was a factor in their run

-The Yellow Jackets were outrebounded 44-34 in total rebounds

-Kiyan Anthony dropped 11 points in the first half and was a big part of the Syracuse run in the first half

-Falling behind 20 points in a game where they had no business being down that much

Ugly

-Lamar Washington went 1-8 from the field in the first half; finished 3-14 from the field with only nine points

-Baye Ndongo goes down with an injury in the first half, and the game was opened up after he went down

-Georgia Tech shot 4-18 from beyond the arc

-The Yellow Jackets struggled with offensive rebounds, with Syracuse having a 14-11 advantage

-Georgia Tech shot 39% from the field

-Georgia Tech had three players with four fouls (Kowacie Reeves, Peyton Marshall, and Baye Ndongo)

-The half-court offense for Georgia Tech remains an issue and a problem for them this season

