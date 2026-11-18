Georgia Tech had a hot shooting second-half and pulled away from Norfolk State. Georgia Tech shot nearly 68% from the field and only missed four three pointers. Their defense was also stellar in the second-half holding the Spartans to under 35% shooting. Let’s take a look at what head coach Scott Cross had to say about the game and how they Yellow Jackets were able to adjust.

On what Cross said at half time and the second half adjustments



Not the answer you were really expecting, but sometimes less is more. Coach Cross didn’t shout or scream, but instead opted for visualization.

“I thought this game we were just in our head, like we were just mentally in our head. I think sometimes the best thing you can do is just take some deep breaths and relax and, you know, have them close their eyes and just kind of visualize making the right play, seeing the ball go in. I told them after the game that they probably need to do that before the game as well at some point. If you've created it in your mind, it's a little bit easier to create it on the court. And so I think meditation, visualization will help these guys,” said Cross.



Coach Cross won’t play favorites



One thing is clear in the Scott Cross era, no matter how good you are, he won’t play favorites. You must be productive and produce on the floor. That is the mark of a great head coach, who should make a name for himself by making his players earn it.

“We can't play favorites with anybody. We got to play the guys that are productive. My job is to win basketball games. And, you know, we got to put the guys out there that give us the best opportunity. So they just have to get in the right mental space. and be ready to go and go out there and be productive,” said Cross.

On Kam Craft having the green light

Craft produced one of his best games as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finishing with 25 points. He also seems to have the green light whenever he is on the floor.

“Yeah, absolutely. You know, he's one of those guys, every time he shoots the basketball, you just feel like it's going in. He's a special player. I've said it a couple times. He reminds me a lot of Pryce Sanfoft that plays for Nebraska, which is high praise. I got to witness him firsthand in the NCAA tournament, and he torched us. You know, I got to play against Cam when he was at Miami of Ohio, and we had to prepare for him. So I knew, you know, how good of a player he was capable of, and now he's. just kind of blossoming and and you know he is a weapon because the defense has to honor him and you know sometimes it'll another guy will go towards them and it'll mess up their coverage and it just opens things up for the rest of the team,” said Cross.

Why he considers Victor Valdes the X factor the last few games

Victor Valdes once again steadied things for the Yellow Jackets and his passing prowess is becoming more apparent. He always seems to get Georgia Tech in good looks and makes plays. It has made a difference.

“Vic is, you know, in the last couple of games, I think he's kind of been, you know, a huge X factor because he sees the floor so well. And, you know, he's able to create shots for other guys. I think the biggest thing with him was just cutting down his turnovers early on in the first two games. He was turning it over too much. And now he's got a handle on that. And he's, you know, just really kind of in his own and reading the defense,” said Cross.

On Kaiden Bailey Playing well the last few games





The Yellow Jackets may have found something in Kaiden Bailey, with how he plays off the bench. In a first half that was turnover-laden, Bailey came in and calmed things down and ran the offense at a high level. He could be a difference-maker moving forward if he can continue his excellent play.

“Yeah, the game's really slowing down for him. I mean, he had that layup. I think it was really, really big tonight. And, you know, he made some great reads with the basketball. He was playing really good defense. I think he's just getting more comfortable. He's a really talented kid. He is a point guard. He can make the right passes. You know, we had him playing on the wing a lot because Vic was kind of in the zone, and Vic can make passes and just see over the defense. But KB (Kayden Bailey) has that ability as well. So, you know, it's nice to have multiple guys that you would call point guards on the floor because they can make good, quick decisions. And, yeah, he's been really blossoming over the last couple of games,” said Cross.

On Norfolk State 16 Offensive Rebounds

The Yellow Jackets struggled rebounding the basketball on Tuesday night. Coach Cross said the team must be better in that area.

“We missed Cole, and we didn't have Ilya tonight. We need other guys to step up because we were forced to play a lot smaller and, you know, they took advantage of it and they killed us on the glass. I mean, 16 offensive rebounds is unacceptable. You know, we've been really, really good in three games on the boards and then we've been terrible in two. games on the boards. One of these days, we're going to put everything together and we're going to be like, " Wow, where did this come from? Hopefully it's Friday, and we'll take care of Georgia,” said Cross.