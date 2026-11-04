The Most Important Quotes From Head Coach Scott Cross After Georgia Tech 75-55 Win Over Hampton

The Most Important Quotes From Head Coach Scott Cross

Georgia Tech started of the season at 1-0, and got it done on the defensive side of the ball and elite rebounding effort. Head Coach Scott Cross talked to the media after the win. Let’s take a look at the most important quotes he said in the press conference.

On Tylis Jordan Potential

One of the pleasant surprises on Tuesday night was forward Tylis Jordan who was a defensive menace. Coach Cross prior to the season taked a flip being switched with Jordan and we saw that on Tuesday. He was everywhere and finished with nine points, eight rebounds, five blocks, and two steals.

“You know, very, very talented basketball player. You know, I think his potential is through the roof, and I think, you know, we're just starting to see a glimpse of it right now.I think his potential is through the roof and I think, you know, we’re just starting to see a glimpse of it right now,” said Cross.

On the defensive Identity

An identity has been established for the Yellow Jackets, and they want to hound you on the defensive side of the ball and get after you. That was apparent with their defensive effort on Tuesday.

“So we’re trying to hold them under 40% (shooting), you know, and then yeah, we want to crush them on the glass.”You know, again, we win against three. very physical teams in our scrimmages and exhibitions. And we got, you know, we got hurt. A lot of it was us not doing the things right and not being as physical as we need to be. But I think we've kind of flipped that. And Now these are great opportunities while we're at home to really take it to the next level. So when, you know, we play Georgia, when we play in the ACC, Mississippi State, some of these schools like that, we'll be able to compete on the glass with them,” said Cross.

On wanting to be a top offensive rebounding team

Another major goal was shared by head coach Scott Cross, which is owning the offensive glass. On Tuesday, they were +9 on the offensive glass. That is an area they want to continue to dominate.

“So that is one area where I would like to be. I would like to be a top 25 offensive rebounding team. And I think if we do it right and we continue to increase our strength and our physicality, I think that is a goal that's very attainable,” said Cross.



On second half struggles

“You know, it got sloppy there for the last five minutes of the first half. You know, basically the entire second half, but that's not something that we work on. There's so many things we had to work on, you know, but we have to get, you know, our defense right.

We had to get our offensive rebounding, our transition defense, and then blocking out and rebounding. So that's where I've been spending my time. You know, and again, it wasn't very pretty there in the second half, which is a little disappointing, but again, you know, it's hard to maintain the level of focus. We had some turnovers that were pretty careless, but again, we held them to, what, 28%. You know, I'll take that any day of the week. I think if we can hold teams under 40%, I'll feel really good as a basketball coach. I know it wasn't the best shooting night for us, but, again, that's what I preach to these guys.

Let's get more shot attempts. Let's block out. Let's rebound. Let's tag. Let's get extra possessions. And, you know, when you do that, you don't have to be perfect from the three-point line or from the field,” said Cross.