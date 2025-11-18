Three Things To Watch For As Georgia Tech Hosts Georgia Southern Tonight
Georgia Tech returns to the court with another opportunity on its hands at McCamish Pavilion on Tuesday night. Georgia Tech lost to rival Georgia 92-87 on Friday night last week. They will now face another in-state opponent in Georgia Southern. Let’s take a look at three things to watch in the game tonight.
1. Can Mouhamed Sylla Get Back On Track?
The true freshman was phenomenal in his first three games for the Yellow Jackets, recording a double-double in all of the games. However, last Friday was tough sledding for Sylla, who struggled to get going on the offense. Sylla was 2-9 and only had seven points and eight rebounds. We know he is one of the best freshmen in the country and has already delivered an instant impact. To be where the Yellow Jackets want to go this season, Sylla has to continue to play at a high level and dominate every time he is on the court. Last Friday was a growing pain in the young career for Sylla, but it should be a great early learning lesson for the big man, who should be better for it. Tuesday will be another opportunity for him to showcase his talent.
2. Can Georgia Tech take care of the basketball?
The Yellow Jackets again struggled with turnovers on Friday night against their rival, Georgia. Georgia Tech had 15 turnovers and has struggled to protect the basketball this season. Georgia took advantage and converted it into 21 points. The Yellow Jackets struggled with turnovers in a game against SE Louisiana, recording a season-high 20 turnovers, including 13 in the first half. Turnovers allow teams to stay in games and make it tough for you to build leads, and allow an opponent to hang around. The Yellow Jackets have to get this fixed and lean on some of their veteran guys when it comes to handling the ball. The Veterans have to do a good job of slowing things down and helping bring the ball up and run the offense.
3. Can the three point shooting carry over?
The Yellow Jackets showed they can hang with an SEC opponent and actually come out on top and win despite coming up short last week against Georgia. Their shooting was superb, especially from beyond the arc, as they shot 45% from three. Kam Craft played really good last Friday and put up a season-high 15 points on 5-7 shooting from three-point range. Akai Fleming was good once again from long distance and made two of his three pointers. Kowacie Reeves added two threes on the night as well. We know how good the big men for Georgia Tech have been this season, but the perimeter shooting helps this team ascend, especially if they are efficient from beyond the arc. Craft is a big part of that, and Fleming has proven he is instant offense whenever he touches the court. Lamar Washington is a great addition off the bench who can score at a high level. Tuesday night will be another test to see if the three-point shooting can continue to carry over.