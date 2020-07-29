Transfer Rodney Howard Granted Immediate Eligibility

Good news continues out of Atlanta (Ga.) for Georgia Tech basketball. Transfer center/forward Rodney Howard has been granted immediate eligibility to play for the Yellow Jackets by the NCAA. Prior to Howard's approval, transfer guard Kyle Sturdivant was deemed eligible for Tech on Monday.

“Again, we’re grateful that the NCAA has allowed Rodney to play right away, and thankful to our compliance staff for their time and effort in the process,” said Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner on Wednesday. “Rodney gives our frontcourt a big boost. His best basketball is ahead of him, and in time, he’ll be a really good player. He’s a physical guy, a straight 5-man. He runs the floor hard, he’s a good screener, and he’s not afraid of physical contact in the post.”

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Howard entered the NCAA transfer database in March following his lone season with in-state rival Georgia Bulldogs. He spent a short time in the transfer portal before committing to Georgia Tech.

As a freshman, Howard appeared in 24 of 32 games for the Dawgs. He averaged 7.3 minutes, 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Even under limited minutes played, Howard totaled 15 blocks - the 3rd most on the team for Georgia behind Toumani Camara and Anthony Edwards (both with 18 blocks on the season).

A 3-star prospect out of Greenville, SC (Legacy Charter) - Howard is originally from Roswell (Ga.) and played at Centennial High before transferring - he initially had his eyes set on Ole Miss and signed a LOI with the Rebels in November 2018. However, following the departure of Georgia's Nicolas Claxton to the NBA draft in May of 2019, Howard withdrew his commitment with Ole Miss and narrowed his final choices to Tech and Georgia. Howard would eventually sign with the Bulldogs in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Howard has three seasons of eligibility remaining. With ACC All-Defensive team center James Banks III graduating, Howard can help provide a defensive anchor for Tech along with forward Moses Wright.

