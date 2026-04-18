Troy Transfer and All-Conference Forward Victor Valdes Signs With Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has been busy adding new talent to its roster in the past couple of days and that continued tonight with the addition of former Troy forward Victor Valdes. Valdes is going to be following his former head coach Scott Cross to Atlanta to play in the ACC after developing into an All-Conference forward while with the Trojans and should be an immediate impact player for Cross next season.

BREAKING: Troy transfer SF Victor Valdes has signed with Georgia Tech, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/DPpwUanDsI pic.twitter.com/HXYxoWhJt5 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 18, 2026

Looking at the new pieces

Valdes is a 6'7 235 LBS forward who averaged 14.8 PPG, 4.5 APG, and 4.0 RPG while shooting 40% from the field, but only 24% from three. If he can improve from three, he has a chance to be a very good player in the ACC.

This past season was a huge step up for Valdes. During the 2024-2025 season, he appeared in 34 games and started three, averaging 16.8 minutes per game and he also averaged 4.3 points per game on 32.3 percent shooting from the field, 29.3 percent from distance and 74.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Valdes was a huge part of why Troy was able to win the Sun Belt regular season title and conference tournament title.

Valdes joins Ole Miss transfer Tylis Jordan and 2026 recruit Moustapha Diop as new additions to the roster with Cole Kirouac and Kam Craft slated to return from last year's team.

Jordan comes to The Flats after redshirting his true freshman season at Ole Miss last year. A consensus four-star and top-100 prospect out of high school, Jordan played his senior season of high school at powerhouse Wheeler High School, helping guide the Wildcats to a state championship and a 29-3 record.

He was ranked as high as No. 28 in the nation by Rivals, was the No. 34 recruit in the country according to On3 and also named the No. 7 power forward in his class by On3. Jordan played his first three seasons at Shiloh High School and averaged a double-double as a junior behind 21.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

A top-100 recruit, Diop played the last two years at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga., after starring at the Walker School his freshman and sophomore seasons. Diop entered the 2025-26 season as the 84th ranked player in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. During the 2024-25 season, Diop averaged 11.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the City Reapers.

Prior to joining OTE, Diop was named to the 2024 Sophomore All-American Third Team by MaxPreps. Diop played on the U18 Overtime Elite team at the adidas Next Generation Tournament in summer of 2024, while also attending adidas Eurocamp the same year. The Thies, Senegal native spent last summer playing for Game Elite on the adidas 3SSB circuit.

Georgia Tech got better today with the additions of Valdes, Diop, and Jordan. Who will be next to join Cross in Atlanta?