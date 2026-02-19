What Jaeden Mustaf Said After Blowout Loss At Home To Virginia

Jaeden Mustaf was the lone bright spot for the Yellow Jackets in a tumultuous night at home against No.14 Virginia. Mustaf was aggressive, played good defense, and continued to attack all night long. He finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-13 shooting. He talked to the media after the game.

Mustaf on team morale…..

“Overall, we just gotta keep fighting like no matter what. I feel like this point is about pride. Just having pride, you know. I feel like we want to come out and rep Georgia Tech well. That's like we got to keep fighting no matter what the score is. You know, we call every game trying to win , and whether we get down, whether it's close game, second half, it kind of get whatever it is, we got to keep fighting no matter what. So it was just about pride for real.

On his growth and development this season…

“I'm just kind of trusting my work some just trust my work doing, know, believing myself being confident. Then, you know, just trying to lead by example, some you know, we only have a few returners. So trying to lead by example. Whatever that may be, whether that's talking or on the court by CB need, you know, attacking or something like that, like just getting downhill, just playing my strengths.”

On his message to the young guys during this tough time…

“I mean, just keep growing, keep fighting. I feel like that's for everybody on the team. I know the seniors only have a couple of games left, I mean, just keep growing, keep fighting, know, keep your mental strong. At the end of the day, I feel like… 95 % is mental, just keeping your mental strength. Physical things are gonna come, you get stronger, get bigger, all that stuff, but keeping your mental strong, that's the most important thing.”

On how to overcome a team that has three big runs…

“That's a great team. They are ranked like 14th in the country for a reason. It's a great team. But I mean, we just gotta keep fighting. We're going through timeouts just talking about, you know, trying to execute, but just keep fighting. That's what I said earlier. It's about pride. We get down by that much earlier. That's about pride and people in the building. I feel like this is just about pride. We just gotta stay strong, stay confident. At some point, it's like, man, I forget the scoreboard says, man, just fight. We can't go out there and just be down by 40, and you know, just lie down. We've got to fight the end of the day.”

On fighting for Coach Stoudamire….

“We love coach. Coach, he does everything, everything that, you know, we could ask for. Of course, everybody hears the noise, but man, we know on the inside, like he has our best interests, and we want to go out there and fight for him. We hear all the stuff, and it's just like, end of day, that guy has our back. We know no matter what, he got our back, no matter what situation we in, basketball, off the court, whatever it is, he got our back. Just keep fighting for him, end of the day. That's what it is.”

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

•How to Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 16 North Carolina: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

•Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 71-65 Loss To Virginia Tech

•Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

•How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time and TV Channel