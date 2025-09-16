Why Georgia Tech Men's Basketball Program Is Being Slept On Heading Into 2025
It isn’t being talked about enough, but the Georgia Tech Men’s basketball program is on the rise and it starts with how they are recruiting and bringing in talent. The Yellow Jackets have the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for the 2026 class. If it were one of the blue blood programs in basketball, it definitely would be getting more attention and acclaim. Similar to the football program, Georgia Tech basketball is being slept on in a major way heading into the third season under coach Stoudamire.
They have also picked up a number of upset and big wins at home. When you look at 2023, they beat the title favorite and rival North Carolina in stunning fashion in a big upset at McCamish Pavilion. In 2024, the Yelow Jackets defeated an ACC title contender, Louisville, at home in one of the biggest upsets at the time.
New Portal Additions
Georgia Tech did a great job in the portal this past offseason adding talent to go along with what they recruited and brought in heading into 2025. Kam Craft looks to be a great addition to the team, especially with his floor spacing, catch and shoot ability, and marksmanship. Peyton Marshall was another big get that can help at the edge of the interior defense and the defensive glass when he is in games. Lamar Washington and Chas Kelly are great rotational pieces and guys that can come in and score and provide a kick off the bench. You couple that with the recruiting class, and you are looking at a team that has the potential to achieve some great things.
The Yellow Jackets basketball program has continued to build and stack together good classes in the coach Stoudamire era. Georgia Tech landed a top 30 class in 2025, headlined by four-stars Mouhamed Sylla and Akai Fleming. That class also featured Brandon Stores, Cole Kirouac, and Eric Chatfield to round out the class.
They have followed that up with an even better class in 2026. Head coach Damon Stoudamire has landed three elite recruits and currently boasts the No. 2 class in the country, according to 247Sports.
Moustapha Diop is next in line in a crop of big men that coach Stoudamire has recruited at a high level. We have seen the growth and development of all-ACC big man Baye Ndongo. Now, coach Stoudamire will have another at his disposal. Diop was a part of Game Elite on the 3SSB AAU circuit and hoisted a championship along with his teammates. Here is a deeper look at Diop from our very own Arvon Bacon of Georgia Tech on SI about what he accomplished this summer.
“Georgia Tech commit Moustapha Diop scored 10 points in the 17U 3SSB championship game to defeat D1 Minnesota, 62-61. Diop was documented as one of the eye catchers on championship Sunday and was widely received as one of the best centers in AUU this off-season.”
“During the contest, Diop was forced into the interior, making a collection of high-percentage shots, as well as altering shots as he does so well; however, the way he contributed on the offensive and defensive glass may have been his most impactful trait during the championship. Diop's ability to switch everything defensively, being able to guard 1-5, made him undeniably one of the best prospects on the court.”
Diop is still developing as a scorer but he gives you at the very worse a two-way rim protector with his 6’10 frame and 7’2 wingspan. This was another stellar get for coach Stoudamire.
Jalan Wingfield has the most potential out of all three recruits at this present moment. His ability to handle the ball, score around the rim, shoot the basketball, and defend at a high level makes him a can’t-miss prospect. He is truly one of the more gifted basketball prospects you will find on the hardwood. His commitment was a massive in-state win for coach Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets. He recently went off in a preseason showcase, putting up buckets and showing how elite a player he is.
Wingfield, above all else, is a winner. Someone who has continued to play high-end basketball at the prep level and didn’t go to a storied basketball team or the national circuit. Instead, he lifted Tri-Cities back to a state championship for the first time since 2019 last year with a stellar performance. Of this elite 2026 class, Wingfield has the most NBA-ready potential and a player who could potentially become a lottery pick. Yes, he is that good.
Kaiden Bailey is a combo guard from California who a lot of Big 12 schools were after. However, coach Stoudamire nailed the official visit and convinced the four-star to come to Atlanta and be a part of something special he is building. Bailey is one of the more prolific scorers you will find in the country. His ability to create shots and run an offense makes him an elite talent. Here is a deeper dive into Kaiden Bailey.
“Bailey is a top 150 overall recruit from California who is an elite scorer and can run the offense at a high level. He can shoot the ball at an efficient level and create offense for himself and others. He is also an underrated defender who can cause havoc and create steals at an efficient level. Here is a little bit more about Bailey.”
“Bailey played for Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California. Prior to joining Santa Margarita, he played at Irvine High School in 2023-2024. There, he averaged 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.”
“This past summer, he ran with Team WhyNot (CA) and played well throughout the EYBL circuit. He was named an honorable mention by The Circuit in May. During that time, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.”
This trio alone makes an elite class for coach Stoudamire. It is still early in the process, while official visits continue to commence and more elite prospects go through the process. However, Georgia Tech is off to a great start. It should be an exciting year three for the Yellow Jackets and coach Stoudamire as they look to make it back to the NCAA tournament and take the next jump as a program.