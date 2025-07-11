Can The Yellow Jackets Make A Push For A Rising 2026 Star Recruit?
Georgia Tech has had a strong couple of weeks, continuing to add to its defensive line and solidifying the group prior to the 2025 season. The Yellow Jackets are in the running for another prospect, AJ Lonon Jr, who is beginning to garner major interest in recruiting.
Lonon Jr had a big junior season for the Clark Central Gladiators. He finished with 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Lonon Jr had one of his best games against Winder Barrow, finishing with seven tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks (career-high).
Lonon Jr took an official visit to Georgia Tech back in June. The Yellow Jackets offered him, on Lonon Jr recruitment started later than most. A good amount of his offers didn’t start to come in until April and May. Georgia joined the race in June, sending an offer to Lonon Jr, and has continued to push for the defensive lineman. Per 247Sports, Lonon Jr is currently warm to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and NC State.
Here is a deeper dive into him as a prospect by 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks
“- Productive, athletic, strong front-line defender who could play differing roles depending on scheme
- Handful at the point of attack because of quickness and functional athleticism
- Plays sudden with impressive redirecting agility in close quarters and in pursuit
- Finished junior year with eight sacks and displays some rush instincts when aligned from the edge and inside alike
- Gets upfield with big strides and above-average bend in edge reps, which include occasional two-point snaps
- Can get more consistent with hands, but flashes stack-and-shed power
- Projects to the P4 level as a possible high-major defensive line with pass-rushing juice who could become a quality starter with significant long-term developmental potential."
Georgia Tech currently has four defensive linemen committed for the 2026 class: Alex Willis, Amier Clarke, Chris Carbin, and Freddie Wilson. They are in the running for another and will have to beat out in-state rival Georgia to land Lonon Jr. He would be a huge addition for the Yellow Jackets, especially on the interior of the defensive line that has struggled some outside of Jordan Van Den Berg. Will the Yellow Jackets be able to land Lonon Jr?