Everything From Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Ahead Of Matchup Vs Boston College
Georgia Tech is back in action on Saturday in Boston, and their star quarterback taled to the media ahead of the matchup against the Eagles.
On the struggles of the redzone offense…
“I mean, really, just us—executing, straining, and, you know, whether it's, you know, executing on making a throw. You know, when it happens in the red zone, you're going to have an extra hat. You're going to have to run through somebody. Like I said, straining and whether it's blocking, running, catching, stuff like that, it's just executing it and finding a way and the willpower to, you know, get the job done.”
On if guys are pressing or overthinking when they get into the redzone…
“Not really. If they do, I feel like we did a really good job of talking about it this week and moving on from that. It's all about just having fun, just being in the moment. If you're worried about all the other stuff and looking at the scoreboard, and that's what's going to happen. But if you take it every play, like one play at a time, and manage it from there, and, you know, execute that one play, everything else will be fine. Not looking at the scoreboard. That's the biggest thing that, you know, we've had over this bye week.”
On the Boston College defense…
“They're definitely better than what the record shows. They have a bunch of talent. They give you a lot of issues defensively in what they do scheme-wise. So, like I said, we're going to have to... you know, be on all our P's and Q's, going into this game and being able to communicate and execute plays, whether it's normal down and distance or converting on third down or even in the red zone. Touchdowns over field goals in the red zone.”
On what his point of emphasis was during the bye week….
“Kind of like I said earlier, just being in the moment. Not really pressing it and not looking at the outside noises because, at the end of the day, like I was saying earlier, the school board or the time that's left, that's all outside noises. As long as you execute the play that's going on right now and being in the moment, you're going to be fine. That will also allow you to have fun and just play with the boys.”
On if the team is excited and anxious to get out there…
“Oh, for sure. Every single one of us, you know, kind of still have that bad taste in our mouth. From the last time that we played. So we've had a long week and a long time to think about it. I feel like we're all excited and ready to go showcase what we've been working on and overcome what's happened.”
On his relationship with Joe Fusile…
“The relationship with Joe is pretty good. We actually – we used to be roommates about a year ago, and then I think he moved out. With his girlfriend now. But other than that, we're really close, and Joe means a lot to me. The time that I've been through here. Joe hadn't changed. He's consistent. He's him. You know what you're going to get out of him. Like I said, he's a tremendous teammate, tremendous player as well. Like I said, he's consistent. You can count on him. You know what you're going to get out of him.”
On the ACC conference, and if the league is being slept on…
“I mean, the last three or four weekends shows you how tough the ACC is. You know, anybody can win. You know, what Miami's been through, I mean, they're playing on the road, and they lose to, what, like SMU, and who else do they lose to? Yeah. And then you go there, now you have Louisville, now you have Virginia lost. It's hard to play in the ACC on the road. And people don't really, I guess you say, like you said, they overlook it. They don't really. Take that into account and give us, I guess, the whole conference, the credit that has happened. Because I mean, you've seen what's happened, like when we go on the road, like how tough the opposing team plays. It happened to us the last time. We didn't come out, and we weren't perfect, and it cost us. To win that game, we're probably going to have to be perfect, and that's what happens. Like I said, it's hard to play on the road against great environments and great scrappy teams that we've played so far.”
On what he found out from his teammates on Sunday…
“It's all good news, you know. Really, everybody's still focused on one common goal. It wasn't really a lot of blaming and separation going on. It was everybody just kinda stuck together, and hey, we're going. Find a way to get the job done. Everything is still in front of us. We control our destiny, and all we've got to do is do what we do and execute and win.”
On playing in cold or hot weather….
“I mean, not really, but... I mean, it's always, I guess you'd say, the body feels a little better in the warm weather. But, you know, at the end of the day, I just love playing football. Like Coach said, it could be on Piedmont Park. I don't care. As long as I'm playing football, I'm good.”
Full Interview:
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Moves Up Three Spots In Latest AP Poll
•Georgia Tech An ACC Championship Favorite After Chaotic Weekend In The Conference
•How Does Georgia Tech Respond After A Loss Coming Off Its Bye Week?
•Three Players Who Need To Step Up For Georgia Tech In The Final Three Games