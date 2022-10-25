2023 Prospect Kamal Bonner Decommits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class took a hit on Tuesday afternoon when Colquitt County defensive back/linebacker Kamal Bonner decided to back off of his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.

Bonner committed to Georgia Tech over the summer and I thought he was one of the better prospects in the class. He would definitely need time to develop, but he could have become a contributor down the line for the Yellow Jackets with good coaching and development.

Kamal Bonner committed to Georgia Tech over the summer 247 Sports

Bonner's other offers include Arkansas, Michigan State, NC State, and Wake Forest, among others.

Georgia Tech's 2023 class now sits at 15 members. It got a bump when North Cobb Christian offensive lineman Gabe Fortson committed to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets last week, but now the class is back at 15 members.

With the uncertainty with the coaching staff going forward, it will be interesting to monitor if any more guys decide that they want to decommit as well.

The Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 55th in the country and 12th overall in the ACC according to 247Sports.

