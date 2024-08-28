2025 Georgia Tech DL Commit Derry Norris Has Dominant Season-Opening Debut For Spruce Creek
Georgia Tech DL commit Derry Norris impressed in a 50-0 Week 1 win against Seabreeze. The 6’4 270-pound defensive lineman was a disruptive force for Spruce Creek. He finished with 11 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks in just the first half of the game.
Norris is coming off a good junior campaign where he finished with 70 tackles, 20 QB pressures, 13 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks helping Spruce Creek to a 7-4 record in 2023. Spruce Creek made it to the first round of the playoffs before losing to DeLand 35-25.
Here is a little bit of his scouting report and my thoughts when I watched his tape this past summer:
In terms of what he can bring to Georgia Tech, Norris is a disruptive interior defender who wins a lot of one-on-ones. He is not flashy with his moves but he doesn't need to be. Norris has mastered using his hands and dipping under offensive linemen to get into the backfield. His pursuit in the run game is excellent and he gobbles up ball carriers in an instant. Norris is great at block-shedding and not letting the ball carrier get started upfield.
Another thing to note when watching his film is that he never quits on the play. He is constantly moving and doesn’t stop until the whistle is blown. You see several plays in his Hudl film where he is chasing down the quarterback or ball carrier and making a stop. He gives his full effort every play.
Norris committed to the Yellow Jackets back on June 28th. He started the first game of his senior season the right way and made a major impact on the game. According to 247Sports Composite, he is rated as the No. 61 defensive lineman, the No. 80 player in Florida, and the No. 600 player nationally. In my opinion, I think he is far better than the ranking suggests and has great potential at the next level. It looks like Georgia Tech has hit on another recruit that could become a major player for the program over the next few years.