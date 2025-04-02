2026 Four Star DL Deuce Geralds Lists Georgia Tech As A Finalist
Georgia Tech has three commitments in his 2026 recruiting class and are hoping to continue to build off of last year's class, which was one of the best in school history. To do that, they will need to land some top prospects and there are several in the state of Georgia. Just today, four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds listed his final ten schools and the Yellow Jackets made the cut.
His top 10 schools include Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are once again standing out to big-time recruits, and if they were to land Deuce Geralds, they would be hitting the jackpot.
He recently took a visit to Georgia Tech on March 13th
He is the highest rated on ESPN and Rivals per the recruiting platforms. On Rivals, he is rated as the No. 1 DL, No. 2 player in Georgia, and No. 25 player nationally. Rivals rank him the highest of any recruiting service. On every recruiting platform, he is ranked as a four-star prospect and a top 160 recruit nationally.
Geralds was a part of one of the best defenses in the state this past year, in the Collins Hill Eagles, who gave up an average of 15.6 points per game, including two shutouts this season. The Eagles held six opponents under 14 points this past season. On offense, Gerald had 211 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and was an extra goalline running back for the Collins Hill Eagles under head coach Drew Swick. Defensively, he was a menace, finishing with 114 tackles, 36 quarterback hurries, 30 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.
He had notable games against some of the best in the country, including the defending state champions, Grayson, in a major upset in game 1 of the season. Geralds finished with eight tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks, and three quarterback hurries. To follow that up a week later against Woodward Academy, he finished nine tackles, eight quarterback hurries, three sacks, and three quarterback hurries.
I had the chance to see him in person this season against rival Mill Creek, and I was impressed with how much he made a living in the backfield. Geralds was constantly disrupting plays and was a big reason why Mill Creek couldn’t get the running game going in that game and struggled. Collins Hill held the Hawks to only 12 points in the defensive battle. Geralds finished with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. He was relentless and made a big impact, leading his team to victory.
To put it frankly, Geralds is an absolute game-wrecker who has NFL potential. Here are more of my thoughts on the outstanding prospect from Collins Hill.
The Collins Hill Spring Schedule recently came out and this is a good chance to see Geralds in person.
Additional Links
2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Where is Georgia Tech Currently Projected To Play?
Everything From Georgia Tech QB Graham Knowles After the Yellow Jackets' 8th Spring Practice
Everything From Georgia Tech Head Coach Nell Fortner's Retirement Press Conference