2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Where is Georgia Tech Currently Projected To Play?
It has been a fantastic start to the season for Georgia Tech, as they are 23-6 after last night's big win over Mercer and 8-4 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets came close to taking the series against Clemson over the weekend and they have an offense that is as good as any in the country. There is still a ways to go in the season, but Georgia Tech seems to be on their way to being a top seed in the tournament and if they can finish strong, they could even be in position to host a regional.
In the latest projections from On3Sports Jonathan Wagner, Georgia Tech is being placed as the No. 2 seed in the Conway Regional, with Coastal Carolina being the host. The other two teams in the regional are Iowa and East Tennessee State.
This would be a really interesting regional if it came to be. Coastal Carolina is currently 6th in RPI and 21-8 this season with wins over Kansas State, NC State, and Clemson. The Chanticleers would be a tough out in this regional.
Iowa is currently 77th in RPI and ETSU is 32nd. This could be one of the toughest regionals if the current projections are correct, but again, there is still plenty of time between now and then.
The other projected host teams are Tennessee, Georgia, Kansas State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, North Carolina, Alabama, Ole Miss, Clemson, LSU, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas, and Oklahoma State.
There is plenty of time for Georgia Tech to improve their profile and possibly become a host for a regional. Games against Auburn (2X), Georgia, Virginia, Louisville, and Duke are going to be very important for them to make that case.
