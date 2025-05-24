2026 Georgia Tech OL Target Jared Smith Commits To Rutgers
The Yellow Jackets lose out on offensive line target Jared Smith, who committed to Rutgers on Friday evening. He announced his top four schools back on May 14th, which included Georgia, Rutgers, Auburn, and Georgia Tech. With his commitment being announced it will be interesting to see if he ends all his official visits or still visits Georgia. He was set to visit the programs on May 30th and June 6th.
According to 247Sports Composite, Smith is a four-star prospect, the No. 28 IOL, the No. 43 player in Georgia, and the No. 341 player nationally. Before narrowing down his list, he had double-digit offers.
On the gridiron, he is known for his 6’4 and 325-pound frame. Smith has great striking ability and power that allows him to engulf defenders and negate them out of plays. This was on full display at the Under Armour Camp in January which saw him completely raise his stock as one of the top offensive linemen in the country. Here is more on him from the camp.
“Georgia Tech OL Target and 4-star Jared Smith dominated at UA Camp last Sunday. He is definitely a stock riser and has proved he can stand out among elite competition. Smith plays for Woodland High School in Stockbridge.”
“Smith would go on to win offensive line MVP at the camp after a great showing in front of the best the Southeast had to offer. Head coach Kirby Smart flew a helicopter and paid Smith a visit not too long after that at his high school Woodland-Stockbridge.”
Georgia Tech will continue to look to add to its 2026 class at the offensive line position. Several offensive line prospects have been locking in official visits with the Yellow Jackets. Ben Mubenga from Buford will be a notable player who recently locked in an official visit.