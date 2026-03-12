Bleav in Georgia Tech: Latest Updates On the Coaching Search + Spring Football Begins

It is a busy time for Georgia Tech Athletics.

The Yellow Jackets are currently looking for a new basketball coach, spring football has begun, and the baseball team is off to a historic start and has a big series against Clemson starting today.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we break down the latest reports in the coaching search, the early returns from spring practice, and a brief preview of the upcoming series vs the Tigers.

Spring Football Begins

Georgia Tech had its best season in nearly a decade in 2025, finishing with a 9-4 record and nearly making the ACC Championship game. However, it did feel a little disappointing considering the 8-0 start and in his first press conference of the spring, Key made it clear that he is still not happy with the way that last season ended:

“No, first day is always the best day, right? Everybody's got a chance. Everybody's out there fresh. Everybody's good. Everybody's all excited. I mean, football is, too. Football players are. It's going well. Football players are. I appreciate you guys all coming out again. Good to see you guys at the first practice of the 26th season. So I appreciate you guys staying out and watching a little bit today and getting, you know, as much as anything, I want you guys to be able to get a feel for the numbers guys are wearing. Me too, I still don't know. I need a roster out there to see what numbers, and these guys change numbers.Even the guys that have been here, so. No, I want to make sure you guys have a chance to get a feel for the guys that you're going to be reporting on all year, too. I think that's important. Because it's about them.

It's not about us. I mean, it's about those guys and what they do. So, you know, no different than what you guys heard me talk about the identity of a team. Seasons aren't, you know, momentum or lack of momentum, good, bad, ugly, whatever. It doesn't carry over year to year. And it's up to you, know, it's up to me, really, as the head coach, to, you know, push what we want the't carry over year to year. It's up to myself, really, as the head coach, to push what we want the identity to be of this team. It's up to the players each year to be able to go out and establish that. It doesn't carry over. The guys that were here, including myself, starting with myself, not happy with the way the season ended last year. As a matter of fact, extremely still pissed off about the way the season ended last year.

If you don't think that's been at the forefront of everything out of my mouth for the last two and a half months, you're crazy. It has. It has been in building the staff. It has been building this roster. The way we're constructing the roster, the way we've put together the staff, and the way we're going about attacking every day is going to be the best version of ourselves each day. So, you know, I know what I want this team's identity to be. You know, that starts with what our four core values really are. You know, the toughness, discipline, commitment, and execution that we talk about all the time. All right.

But I'll be damned if I sit out there again and watch on third and one, all right, or first and goal on the five, not be able to convert the first down or get the ball in the end zone, boys.

I'm just serious, all right? So not being able to stop the run, all right? The core characteristic is what I identify as a tough physical football team as, all right? We did not accomplish that, in my opinion, last season, all right? And that is the mission for the 26th football season, all right? And that is the mission for the 26 football season, all right?"

This is going to be a new look Yellow Jackets team, with two new coordinators, a new starting quarterback, and new faces on both sides of the ball. This spring is going to be about figuring out where each player fits and how this team is going to come together.