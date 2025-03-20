2026 Georgia Tech RB Target Jayvian Tanelus Schedules Official Visit With the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech RB target Jayvian Tanelus has set an official visit with the Yellow Jackets on June 13-15th. A thing to note is the Yellow Jackets offered Tanelus on March 11th, which is less than a week ago, and they like what they see from Tenelus to get him back on campus this summer. Georgia Tech has done a great job of recruiting for the running back position over the past few years and is already getting a head start at the position by locking in OVs. Tanelus has also locked in an official visit with USF on June 20-22.
When you roll his tape you see a very patient explosive runner. Tanelus waits for his blocks and then explodes through the hole leaving defenders in the dust. His second gear and burst that allows him to get north and south quickly is something that makes him special. This past season he rushed for 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns averaging 152.5 yards per game. It was a career year for him as he tripled his yardage total and nearly quadrupled his touchdown total from his sophomore season He had one of his best games in the first round of the playoffs against Neumann where he rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns on just 12 carries. He had six games where he rushed for 100 or more yards and crossed the two-hundred-yard mark in two of his final three games of his junior season.
Tanelus has already been putting in work since his season ended in November and it is showing on social media. He is already up 15 pounds to 190 and he still has a spring and a summer to go. The added 15 pounds is strictly muscle and he already looks like he can be a college running back right now. In terms of recruiting, he is rated by On3 as a three-star prospect, the No. 50 RB, and the No. 111 player in Florida. On3 is the only recruiting service that has him ranked and he tops out at an 87 overall. Per 247Sports, Tanelus currently has 16 offers. Some of his notable offers include Louisville, Iowa, NC State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Purdue, USF, UCF, and Boston College.
Georgia Tech has still yet to land a 2026 recruit but they’ve made a lot of final lists for top players in the country and are scheduling official visits with some of their running backs of the future. When we look at the 2026 class the Yellow Jackets have scheduled OVs with CJ Givers, Jayreon Campbell, and now Jayvian Tanelus. Not a bad crop of running backs to choose from who all have their own unique gifts and things that make them special. As the next few months hit up, expect to hear a lot of commitments to Georgia Tech.
