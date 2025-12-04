Three Star EDGE Prospect Jordan Woods Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has added to its defensive line after Jordan Woods chose the Yellow Jackets over rival NC State. Before choosing between the Yellow Jackets and NC State, Woods was a Jacksonville State commit. He saw his recruiting heat up in early November drawing more interest and attention. Woods took an official visit to the Flats on November 21st. He was back in action last Friday to watch Georgia Tech play Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It's been a constant recruitment and one that Georgia Tech won in the end.

According to Rivals, Woods is a three-star prospect, the No. 102 player in Alabama, and the No. 207 EDGE. He stands at 6'4 and 240 pounds and possesses a different level of athleticism and bend at the edge position.

Here is a deeper dive into Woods and what makes him elite on the gridiron.

"When you roll his tape, you see a player who creates havoc. Woods isn’t just an edge rusher in the passing game but also a very disciplined run defender who contains his edge and doesn’t allow teams to find openings on his side. Woods also plays various positions on the defensive line, from the interior at defensive tackle to the edge position. He can line up anywhere and make an impact. He also possesses really good hands that allow him to chop offensive linemen's hands and move past them to get to the passer. There are a few things he will have to polish up from his technique to his first step, but he gives the Yellow Jackets a defender with size that can make plays, and at worst, be a rotational player earlier in his career. With the right coaching and development, Woods could be a standout defensive lineman for Georgia Tech."

It's been a hectic week for the Yellow Jackets, who lost the commitment of Freddie Wilson, who reopened his commitment on Monday night, just days before signing day. Woods was a big target for the Yellow Jackets. Defensive line has been an area Georgia Tech has been trying to play at a high level the last few years. The problem isn't the lack of talent, but just consistency and getting it week in and week out. Georgia Tech desperately needs disruptors and guys who can disrupt the game. Woods has proven he can be a game wrecker and tweener who can play multiple positions. He gives the Yellow Jackets a player who can play anywhere and make a big impact.

