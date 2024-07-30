2026 Walton LB Noah LaValle Dives Into Georgia Tech Offer & Goals For Upcoming Season
It was an important weekend for the Yellow Jackets as they hosted a number of key recruits and got a head start on the 2026 class by handing out a batch of offers to Fellowship Christian ATH Jonathan Granby, Kell ATH Brayden Rouse, Ensworth DB Justin Hopkins, Walton TE Jude Cascone, and Buford OL Graham Houston.
A notable offer was to Walton LB Noah LaValle who will step into a key role this season after the departure of all-state linebacker Ashton Woods (UNC). While he is not ranked as of yet, he already holds major ACC offers. LaValle currently holds offers from North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Miami (OH), and Florida State.
LaValle dived into the recent offer he picked up from the Yellow Jackets.
“It was great getting the offer. Georgia Tech is a great school and is very close to where I live. I really enjoyed my visit. The best part was getting to spend time with Coach Santucci and Coach Stewart. This past weekend was my first time meeting Coach Santucci in person, so we are just starting to get to know each other,” said LaValle.
LaValle also talked about seeing the Yellow Jackets practice and some of his biggest takeaways while being on campus.
“My biggest takeaway was that Coach Santucci is a genuine guy and is eager to get the Georgia Tech defense flying around and playing great ball. The environment was great. I was able to get a good feel for how Georgia Tech runs meetings and practices. I’m hoping to make it back for a game this fall,” said LaValle.
As a sophomore, he finished with 43 tackles and four tackles for a loss. When you watch his Hudl tape, a thing that stands out about his game is his ability to pursue in the run game and how good of an open-field tackler he is. Countless times you see him one one-on-one with an opposing playmaker and every time he makes the tackle and stops them in their tracks.
After getting so close to winning the first ever state championship in program history for Walton, LaValle has his sights on getting back to the big game in 2024.
“My biggest goal as a team is to make it back to the state championship game and win it this year,” said LaValle.
LaValle could have more major P4 programs calling, especially if he has a good junior year. It feels like one of those cases where LaValle is just getting started and making his mark.