2027 EDGE Amuri Sikes Will Visit Georgia Tech For The First Time & Look To Make His Mark
The official visit season is right around the corner, and Georgia Tech will have visitors on campus throughout the next month and a half. Although Amuri Sikes is a class of 2027 recruit, Sikes will visit the Yellow Jackets for the first time on June 4th, he tells me. He previews the visit.
“I’m definitely excited about coming down to The Flats. This will be my first time. I took notice of Tech when I watched the win vs. Miami and the loss vs. Georgia, and that made me interested in the team. I’m just a sophomore, so there’s not much communication other than I know he’s reading my messages. So I’m excited to meet face-to-face when I get down there. Just ready to compete and learn."
Education is another piece he likes about Georgia Tech and they have his major and what he wants to do off the field.
“I started doing my homework on the school. My major is going to be computer science, and they have one of the best programs in the country, so I started reaching out to the staff, sending emails and workout videos to Coach Pope."
He also feels like the program is not far away from getting to the mountaintop last after watching them play marquee games and win some and fall just short of victories in others, he knows that the Yellow Jackets aren’t far off.
“I feel the program is a couple of players away from greatness. I can see myself suiting up there."
During his sophomore campaign, he finished with 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble for the St. Pius X Panthers (TX). He was a very productive player in 2024.
“My personal coach is Billy Granville, the father of Max Granville, who is at Penn State doing his thing, looking like he’s going to be next in line at EDGE up there. So applying pressure and not waiting on the reaction of the offense is what I like—being disruptive. That’s what Coach Granville has been instilling in me. I also like my new DC, Coach Lewis, who is also the line coach. He knows the importance of the trenches, and it’s been a blessing working with him during spring. I can’t wait for his knowledge this upcoming fall as well."
Sikes is looking forward to growth and continuing to develop. He doesn’t care about talking but rather doing. He takes his weight training and nutrition seriously. He’s been getting stronger and is now maxing his squat at 470 pounds, up 155 pounds from where he was in 2024.
“What makes me different from the rest is that I’m not a talker, I’m a doer. I eat the proper nutrition, love working out, working on my technique, and I watch a lot of film. I’m very versatile, can play anywhere on the D-line and can go to OLB,” said Sikes.
A cool story about Sikes is that his career started as a young kid. Initially, his dad was driving by and noticed a football team working out with no equipment and thought it was flag football. He would bring Sikes back to the field to do some drills, and later find out that it was tackle football. His dad wanted to yank him from the field, but Sikes was doing so well in the drills and impressing that he stayed. A memorable moment would be when he was tackled super hard, and it took him a while to get up. His dad would ask Amuri, "Do you want to go home?" With tears following from his eyes, he said, “Cowabunga, dude.”
Cowabunga dude is the iconic catchphrase of Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It's a slang expression, originally used by surfers in the 1950s and 1960s, to express enthusiasm, excitement, or amazement. The Turtles' cartoon version, often used with "dude!", made it popular and associated with the franchise.
So even after the hit, he still kept going and lining up for more. It talks about his resolve and character even at an early age. From that point on, he would fall in love with the sport and has been playing football for 14 years and 11 years at the edge rusher position.
It is very early for the 2027 class, but never too early to build relationships and trust with players. Although he doesn’t have a Tech offer yet, his 6’3 and 228-pound frame is undeniable, and he will only get better. He possesses a quick first step and is powerful and stout on the defensive line. He can contain the run and also come off the edge blowing up plays.
“I bring a good combination of speed, power, and knowledge of the game. I’m working on my get-off and footwork, and it was noticeable in spring ball.
Sikes feels like one of those cases where you can see him pop before this time next year, especially if he puts forward another productive year with St. Pius X, which could see more colleges calling.