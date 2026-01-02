Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get A Visit From Former Florida DL Michai Boireau

Another potential homecoming is in play for the Yellow Jackets. Per Matt Zenits of CBS Sports, Michai Boireau is set to visit Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky.

He is heavily rated and one of the top defensive linemen available. Boireau is rated as a four-star prospect, the No.4 DL, the No.69 player overall, and a 90 overall prospect per 247Sports. As 6’5 and 349 pounds, Boireau is massive and an immovable force on the defensive line.

He finished his sophomore season with 20 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. According to Pro Football Focus, Boireau registered a 66.2 defensive grade, 74.9 tackling grade, and a 79.3 coverage grade in 2025. He had his best game against Mississippi State, where he posted his highest defensive grade of the season, an 81.3 defensive grade and an 80.3 coverage grade on 33 snaps. He plays his best ball against some of the top opponents. Against ranked Ole Miss, Boireau posted a season-high four tackles in the loss.

Boireau finished his Florida career with 35 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Why would he be a fit?

He immediately feels a need for Georgia Tech at the interior of the defensive line after they lost four key players in Matthew Alexander, Jordan Van Den Berg, Akelo Stone, and Jason Moore. Boireau already has SEC-level experience and played at a high level throughout his tenure with the Florida Gators. We have seen Georgia Tech have some success with getting players from the SEC and them playing at a high level in the ACC. Haynes King and Stone are a few notable examples. It would also be a homecoming for Boireau. He played his high school football at Creekside, where he went to a state championship and was an all-state player. His family and friends could come and see him play without having to leave the state.

Another element he brings to the table is his pass-rush ability. He can create havoc with his bull rush and ability to move offensive linemen back into the backfield to tackle quarterbacks or running backs. He is also very gap sound and clogs up holes well. When he doesn’t get there on the pass rush, Boireau gets his hands up and bats balls down, which is close to equaling getting a sack.

Georgia Tech desperately needs an enforcer on the defensive line that can impact the game whenever he is out there. Boireau would be a player who fits that and can embody that notion.



