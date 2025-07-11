2027 Four Star OL Jatori Williams Lists Georgia Tech As Finalist For His Recruitment
Georgia Tech has made the top ten for 2027 four-star OL Jatori Williams.
His top 10 include Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech.
He dives into why the Yellow Jackets made his final list.
“Georgia Tech was in my top ten because I think me and the coaching staff is going to build a good relationship,” said Williams.
The relationship with the Yellow Jackets and Williams started on May 28th when they extended an offer. He is also planning on coming down for a visit in the fall to catch a game and see the Yellow Jackets in action.
According to 247Sports, Williams is a four-star prospect, the No. 4 IOL, the No. 4 player in Alabama, and the No. 73 player nationally. He is 6’5 and 340 pounds and a massive lineman who creates gaping holes in the running game and is an immovable force in pass blocking. His quick feet matched with his strength and power make him a top prospect.
Williams plays for Alabama powerhouse Central Phenix-City who made the state championship game before losing to eventual state champion Thompson, another standout program. Williams has the attention of several notable SEC programs that will push hard for his recruitment. Georgia Tech had a strong offensive line last year ranking top in the country in sacks allowed and several All-ACC selections. Georgia Tech's offensive line has a chance to put together another strong showing to appeal to top prospects like Williams.
It is a good sign for the Yellow Jackets to already be in good standing with top prospects in the next cycle. The 2026 class has been solid but not as highly ranked as the 2025 class which saw one of its best classes in quite some time. They already have one recruit committed for the 2027 class in Southwest Dekalb four-star WR Jordan Christie.