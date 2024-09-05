2027 RB Camden Morton Recaps Georgia Tech Game Day Visit
University Christian RB Camden K. Morton made his first visit to the Flats this past weekend when the Yellow Jackets took on the Panthers. Morton talked about some things that caught his eye while he was in Atlanta.
“This was my first time on campus and first game day visit with GT. My biggest takeaway was that the coaches really care about the future of the program,” said Morton. “My family and I sat down and Coach McKenzie and Coach Salem came over and really made us feel comfortable/wanted and that definitely motivated me as an athlete. Also, that the university and community are really behind/supporting the football program.”
Camden Morton also was in awe of the atmosphere on Saturday night against Georgia State which a lot of recruits raved about. Morton described it as a true college atmosphere.
“It definitely felt like a true college atmosphere. We got there super early around 2 pm and there were already game day vibes everywhere we went. Exactly what I was hoping for in terms of the atmosphere on a game day. Like I said, you could definitely feel that the entire community and university supports their football program,” said Morton.
Another thing Morton liked was the relationships he is starting to build with the coaching staff at Georgia Tech and how comfortable he felt while on campus.
“Coach McKenzie and Coach Salem you could really tell they care about GT’s future. They came straight over and really made us feel comfortable and wanted. Usually, game days feel rushed when it comes to talking with coaches which I get but at GT they spend a lot more time with you than other places. Speaking with the coaches is something really important to me as an athlete,” said Morton.
“I’d say the overall vibe of the program and the coaching staff. GT is a great school and it definitely feels like a great atmosphere there on campus. The location is also right in the heart of ATL.”
Morton came up this week to Atlanta to face Hebron Christian. Unfortunately, his team lost to one of the better private school programs here in the peach state 24-12. The recruiting phase for Morton is still fairly early as he is only a sophomore and still has two more years of varsity football before he makes an official decision. He likes the Yellow Jackets and the coaching staff. As recruiting continues to build he wanted to give a shout to his coaches at his high school University Christian for helping him navigate this process.
“I want to give a shout-out to my recruiter Joe Mento. He has a solid relationship with Coach Salem, he legitimately knows everyone. Also my teammates and my coaches at UCS. Coach Penland (HC) Coach Hammett (OC) and Coach Moore (RB Coach) together they have all helped put me in this situation and I’m blessed to have them all in my corner,” said Morton.