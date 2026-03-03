2028 In-State Prospects To Know For Georgia Tech

It is never too early to look ahead to the next recruiting class as thing begin to heat up for the 2027 class as the dead period is officially over. There are several in-state 2028 prospects you need to know who can be difference makers for the Yellow Jackets if they are able to pursue them hard enough and land them. Let’s take a deeper dive.

Casey Barner

2028 Safety Casey Barner | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Barner is the No.1 safety in the country and is coming off a big season for the McEachern Indians, who went undefeated in the regular season. Barner can play running back, wide receiver, safety, and linebacker. Wherever you want to match him up, he can go and thrive. It was on full display last season when he opened up the season against Walton. Barner went on to score three touchdowns in six minutes. Showcasing his versatility and what he can bring to the table in all three phases of the game. He is truly special and has a unreal amount of potential. Here is a deeper dive from 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

-Violent split safety that can get the ball back.

-Flows downhill with authority and strikes with a compact frame.

-Competes as a man defender and covers turf zone looks.

-Sees the game better than most his age, yielding sharp angles.

-Physical nature adds critical special teams value.

-Has the potential to be a back-end ace for a CFP contender.

Chase Foster

Foster is a standout edge rusher who has good bend and a quick first step. With his violent hands, he can get past any offensive lineman and affect the passer in a multitude of ways. Foster is also a really good run stopper and is very disciplined at setting the edge. He will certainly be one of the top

Kweli Fielder

To come in and play significant time as a sophomore for a powerhouse like the Carrollton Trojans definitely says a lot. Fielder did just that and dominated on the offensive line all season. He is powerful and has an edge about him you can’t replicate. He’s been getting playing time since he was a freshman and has continued to grow into his body. He moves well and can get to the second-level quickly to wreck havoc on defenders. He is also a bulldozer in the running game and can plow defenders to open up big holes. What makes him special is his versatility. He can play any of the offensive line positions and be extremely effective.

Here is more on him via 247Sports Andrew Ivins.

“-Youthful big man that got varsity reps as a 9th grader.

-Likely to offer tackle-guard versatility on Saturdays and has already worked at both spots.

-Excells as a drive blocker and could thrive in a zone-heavy scheme.

-Nimble mover at this stage that plays with patience and balance.

-Tracking to start college well before 18th birthday.

-Might need time in an incubator, but has all-conference potential if it all comes together.”

Elijah Tillman

The crazy part about Tillman is that despite being 6’7, he still hasn’t reached his potential yet. The powerful edge rusher has shown moments of dominance and the ability to not be blocked by offensive linemen. He already has a good motor and a bend that is hard to replicate. He plays for a program that is known for producing college-ready players and ones who can contribute. His new head coach, Greg Carswell, was responsible for producing a guy like Andre Fuller Jr., who came in as a freshman and earned time for the Yellow Jackets. Tillman has that same capability. His explosiveness is the first thing that catches your eye. It is still very early, but the rising junior will soon be a household name.