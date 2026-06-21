2028 OL Calvin Landy Reacts to Georgia Tech Offer

With less than a week of the contact period for the 2028 class, the Yellow Jackets have been reaching out to kids from all over the country to build rapport with athletes. One of them is a fast-rising offensive lineman from the state of Georgia, Calvin Landy. Landy has been picking up steam and major offers from universities. The Alpharetta offensive lineman is continuiing to continuing to pop up on the radar.

Landy has received offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Auburn, and Florida State, to name a few. His Auburn came after he put in work over the summer, winning OL MVP at Auburn camp.

The Yellow Jackets are early on Landy, who hasn’t been rated yet in the 2028 class. The 6’5 and 280-pound lineman

He reacted to his Yellow Jackets offer.

“It was definitely great to earn the offer from Georgia Tech. I’ve been waiting for this one since I first met Coach Mo (Mogridge). There was no phone call. I got the offer at a 7 on 7 tournament with my teammates,” said Landy.

Another thing that appeals to Landy is the coaching and education the Yellow Jackets offer him. With names like Keylan Rutledge, who played on the interior of the offensive line and has made it to the NFL, it can only appeal even more to you.

“Yes, Georgia Tech is definitely a school I’m interested in. Great education, and Coach Mo is a great OL coach and will coach you hard. I can definitely see myself playing in the flats with Coach Key and Coach Mo,” said Landy.

So what is next?

For the Yellow Jackets, they have been on quite a recruiting tear and bringing in elite offensive linemen, especially when you look at the 2027 cycle with names like Joshua Sam-Epelle, Braylin Mills, Jordan Dillon, and Jaiden Thompson.

All that is left now is to add to the next class of prospects and build a relationship early. Georgia Tech is beginning to do that with Landy, who really likes the program. While he may not be rated now, it won’t be long until he is.

Landy has great footwork and a strong frame that make him one of the better interior blockers you will find in the state, especially in pass protection. You couple the footwork with his athleticism, and you have a guy who can get to the second level easily and create major holes in the run game. This will be a relationship to continue to follow to see how he emerges as a prospect and how much fonder his relationship grows with Georgia Tech.