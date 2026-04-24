Houston Texas Trade Up To Select Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge In The First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia Tech's has a first round draft pick for the first time since 2010.

Late in the first round, the Houston Texans traded up with the Buffalo Bills, sending 26 and 91, in exchange for 28, 69, 168 to Buffalo

Great Rise

It has been quite the rise for the star offensive lineman for Georgia Tech, who dominated the pre-draft process and continues to move up boards. That came into fruition with him being selected by…

Rutledge was elite at the Senior Bowl after the season concluded, showcasing his versatility to play any of the three interior offensive line positions, whether it was left guard, center, or right guard. He was dominant throughout practice and was easily one of the best offensive linemen there.

It didn’t spot there for Rutledge, who also dominated at the NFL combine and ran a 5.05 40-yard dash. He moved well through the drills, shuttles and showed he can be a starter at the next level. That sent his stock rising, and more scouts became interested in him as a prospect. Here are his full results from the combine

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 316 lbs

Hand Size: 10"

Arm Length: 33 1/4"

40-Yard Dash: 5.05

Bench Press: NC

Vertical Jump: 32.50"

Broad Jump: 8'8"

Three-Cone Drill: NC

Rutledge was a consensus All-American this past season and is now a two-time All-ACC selection in his career with the Yellow Jackets. He was dominant in his 870 snaps, not allowing a single sack, per Pro Football Focus. He was easily the best offensive lineman in the ACC and one of the better ones in the country. Rutledge continued to display that well after the season was over.

What does he bring to the NFL?

Rutledge brings tenacity and is a strong-willed offensive lineman who won’t be pushed around. He was a key piece in Georgia Tech, having one of the best offensive lines in the country the past two seasons. Despite some of the changes on the line, it didn’t make a difference in their performance, thanks in large part to Rutledge and his ability. He could easily be a center at the next level, and he handled it well when he was asked to play the position at the Senior Bowl.

“I think he did a great job. I went down to the Senior Bowl to do the same thing. I think people underestimate really the amount of guts that it takes to go out and do something that the majority of guys do. You know, they're going to the Senior Bowl and combine those things. They're doing that for last two years, three years, four years. He goes out, and now he's done a lot of practice. the guts and the grit that it takes to go out in front of your live auditions and go do that. I mean, that's not an easy thing to do. Out here, I mean, I've told every scout that's come through, if I were coaching offensive line at that level what I would be recommending. He did tremendous job,” said head coach Brent Key.

Rutledge being drafted is not only big for him, but also for the Yellow Jackets and their recruiting process. They now have a guy whom they can show to recruits that they developed, played well, and went to the NFL draft and were selected early. It does a lot for their recruiting moving forward.