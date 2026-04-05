2028 QB Kamden Kendrick Recaps Recent Spring Visit On The Flats



Kamden Kendrick is an underrated player here in the state of Georgia who plays for Union County in Blairsville, Georgia. He recently visited the Yellow Jackets during the spring and had the opportunity to speak with several coaches. Here are his thoughts on the staff and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.

“It was great! Everyone was really nice and spent a lot of time with me. I met like 3 different people with the recruiting staff. Coach Weinke was really cool and talked to me a lot about the new offense and what they are changing. What they have been working on and what they haven’t gotten to rep yet. Coach Liam Klein also spent a lot of time with me and my dad talking about friends who have coached there,” said Kendrick.

Being from a small town, Kenrick rarely gets to see a big city like Atlanta and being able to tour facilities as nice as Georgia Tech. He talked about his favorite thng from the visit.

“Honestly, I just liked being in the city and seeing the buildings. I’m from a small town, so that just makes it like a cool environment for me,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick is coming off a sophomore season where he showed some glimpses of his talent and what he can do. Like any young quarterback, there were ups and downs, but in the end, he was better for it. According to MaxPreps, he threw for 960 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. With his junior year coming up, he should be able to take the next step forward. Kendrick had a breakout at the Georgia Elite Classic All-Star game, throwing for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the game-winning drive to secure the victory.

In the all-star game, he was decisive, accurate, and looked poised in the pocket. He threw a number of throws from go routes, slants, hitches, curls, and even bought some time and showed that he could scramble out of the pocket and make plays. It is still very early in the recruitment process for Kendrick, but if he can have a good spring and offseason, he could garner more interest from colleges. It only takes one season to become a top prospect. Kendrick already has good size and stature at 6’2 and 180 pounds. Certainly, the traits are there; now it is about putting it all together for his junior season. The two-sport star may have to choose soon, which sport he will play at the next level, football or baseball.