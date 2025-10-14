2028 WR John Matthews Talks About His Georgia Tech Offer
Newnan High School class of 2028 wide receiver John Matthews has been one of the most sought-after receivers on the recruiting trail. Since last November, when Matthews received his first Division 1 offer from App State, he's been collecting Power four offers.
Seeing another surge of offers, beginning in late May, he has received SMU, Georgia, Auburn, and now Georgia Tech in the month of October. Teammate, class of 2027 quarterback Brodie Campbell was also offered by the Yellow Jackets on the same day.
Matthews, standing at six feet, has been rated as a three-star receiver, per 247 Sports. He is currently ranked the no. 19 best player in Goeriga, no. 32 best reviver in the 2028 class, and no 158 overall player in the nation with an .88 player rating.
After seeing Matthews in person, my mind went to former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley. The reason is that he can run every route in the book, along with his strong hands. In addition, he possesses the quickness to beat bigger defensive backs off the line of scrimmage. Not only a giant killer, Matthews wins in the phone booth against defensive backs who are of similar stature; his first step is lightning quick, almost as if he's playing basketball at the line of scrimmage, just like his fellow teammate, 2027 receiver, Jaylen Britt.
Seven games into the season, the Sophomore is second on his team in receiving touchdowns with five, but is leading the Cougars in receiving yards with 637 yards on 28 receptions, averaging 22.8 yards per catch.
Matthews had his best game of the season against East Coweta, where he tallied 9 receptions for 257 yards with a lone touchdown.
Here's what he had to say about receiving the Georgia Tech offer.
1.What were your initial thoughts when you received the Tech offer?
"It was honestly a shock very unexpected."
2. How's the relationship with Coach McKnight? / What do you appreciate the most about the coaching staff?/ Have the coaches come to do an in- school visit?
I really only talked to coach Weinke but just while talking to me and talking about Georgia Tech that they are building something special down here."
3. Beyond football are there any specific academic interests that draw you to GT?
"I know academics wise they're one of the top schools in the country. I want to go to school for business."
4. Are there any players at GT that you look up to?
"I like watching lot of Malik Rutherford."
5. Have you and Brodie Campbell talked about teaming up in college or no?
"Actually we were just talking about how crazy it would be playing together at the next level and maybe playing with each other at Georgia Tech."