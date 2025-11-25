What Do The Advanced Analytics Say About The Matchup Between Georgia Tech and Georgia?
Georgia Tech is facing its bitter rival on Friday afternoon on national television. It is a chance to show the country, despite two losses in the past three games, that the Yellow Jackets are a top team. Georgia Tech lost to NC State and Pittsburgh and is looking to close its season strong. They are 9-2 and have a chance to pick up a quality win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia comes in at 10-1 on the season and has won seven consecutive games. The Bulldogs are in contention for a SEC Championship game spot and are the No. 4-ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs are ranked in the top 30 in total offense, averaging 430.3 yards per game. It will be a challenge for Georgia Tech to slow them down and try to come out with a win.
The Yellow Jackets are a big underdog in their matchup against the Bulldogs on Friday. According to ESPN’s FPI, Georgia Tech is only given a 13% chance to win, and the Bulldogs are given an 87% chance to win.
Motivated Playing Its Rival
Georgia Tech fell to Georgia last year in one of the best games in series' history in 2024. Georgia held on to win 44-42 in an eight overtime game. It was the game where Haynes King captivated the country with his play and valiant effort. King finished with 303 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He carved the Bulldogs defense on the ground with 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Head coach Brent Key talked about if the team has more motivation heading into the matchup after last year’s result.
"Yeah, I don't know if it's more motivation. I do not get into the motivating part of it. I get into playing the game for the right reasons. And then the 30 football team won't even here. So years don't carry over to each other. They're completely week to week. It's different. Look, I mean, all that matters is this week right now. Everything that's happened in the past, everything that happens future next week. None of that stuff matters this week. Not one bit of it. Records, you know, wins, losses of late. I mean, no of that does. That's what I told the team today."
Despite the ACC Championship being a long shot, Georgia Tech can do a lot for moxie and continue to build its program. With a win, the Yellow Jackets will clinch their fifth ten-win regular season in program history and first win over Georgia since 2016. It’s a lot on the line for Georgia Tech on Friday afternoon.
