Alabama Transfer Wide Receiver Christian Leary Flips To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is not done at the wide receiver position just yet.

Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets pulled off a big flip today by securing the commitment of Alabama transfer wide receiver Christian Leary, who had been committed to UCF since December.

Leary is a former top 100 recruit from the class of 2021 and signed with Alabama. During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Leary only tallied three catches for 10 yards, but he still has potential. The 5'10 175 LBS wide receiver should compete for playing time immediately.

New Georgia Tech wide receiver Christian Leary is a former top-100 recruit Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

This is another good grab from the portal by Brent Key. Wide receiver was a position of need heading into next season with the losses of Nate McCollum (transfer), Malachi Carter (out of eligibility), EJ Jenkins (out of eligibility), and Ryan King (transfer). This was a position of weakness on the team last year and Leary should compete for playing time immediately.

Leary joins Chase Lane (Texas A&M) and Abdul Janneh (Duquesne) as the other transfer wide receivers that have committed to Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Who could be the top targets at tight end for Georgia Tech in 2024?

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Ryan King transfers to East Carolina

Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update- 1/2-1/7

Duquesne transfer wide receiver Abdul Jenneh commits to Georgia Tech

Charlotte transfer offensive lineman Jordan Brown commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers five-star offensive lineman David Stone

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Florida State: Preview, how to watch, and prediction

Who could be the top targets at wide receiver for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class?

Georgia Tech WBB falls to Louisville 63-55

Updated ACC Standings After Georgia Tech's win over Miami