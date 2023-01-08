Alabama Transfer Wide Receiver Christian Leary Flips To Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is not done at the wide receiver position just yet.
Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets pulled off a big flip today by securing the commitment of Alabama transfer wide receiver Christian Leary, who had been committed to UCF since December.
Leary is a former top 100 recruit from the class of 2021 and signed with Alabama. During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Leary only tallied three catches for 10 yards, but he still has potential. The 5'10 175 LBS wide receiver should compete for playing time immediately.
This is another good grab from the portal by Brent Key. Wide receiver was a position of need heading into next season with the losses of Nate McCollum (transfer), Malachi Carter (out of eligibility), EJ Jenkins (out of eligibility), and Ryan King (transfer). This was a position of weakness on the team last year and Leary should compete for playing time immediately.
Leary joins Chase Lane (Texas A&M) and Abdul Janneh (Duquesne) as the other transfer wide receivers that have committed to Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
