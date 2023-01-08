Former Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Ryan King Transfers To East Carolina

Georgia Tech had two wide receivers transfer after the 2022 season and a few weeks after Nate McCollum announced he was going to be heading to Chapel Hill to play for the Tar Heels, Ryan King announced his destination today.

King is going to be playing for Mike Houston and the East Carolina Pirates for the future. King was a talented player that just could not find a role for himself while in Atlanta and finished his career with only five catches for 45 yards, zero touchdowns, and averaging nine yards per catch.

With King and McCollum transferring elsewhere, the Yellow Jackets have had to find transfer help at the position to replace both players. Georgia Tech has landed commitments from Chase Lane (Texas A&M) and Abdul Jenneh (Duquesne) in the last month as well as signing three talented high schoolers in the 2023 class. Bryce Dopson (Brookwood, GA), Eric Singleton (Alexander, GA), and Zion Taylor (Norcross, GA) are guys to watch to possibly get on the field this season.

Former Georgia Tech receiver Ryan King will be transferring to East Carolina Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

