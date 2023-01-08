Who Could Be The Top Targets At Tight End For Georgia Tech In The 2024 Class?

Georgia Tech is possibly going to have to make multiple additions to the tight end room after the 2023 season.

Dylan Leonard, Luke Benson, and Peje' Harris could all be gone after the 2023 season, and the only tight end that might still be on the roster is freshman transfer Jackson Long (USF).

Now, it is unlikely that all of those guys leave Atlanta, but it is possible. If that happens, Georgia Tech is going to have to make multiple additions at the tight end position in 2024 either through the transfer portal or in high school recruiting.

So who could be the top targets at tight end for Georgia Tech in the 2024 recruiting class?

1. Kylan Fox (Grayson, GA)

Kylan Fox is one of the top athletes in the country for the 2024 class 247Sports: Credit- Steve Halwagen

Kylan Fox (Grayson, GA) is ranked inside the top 100 players in the country for next year's recruiting class and received an offer from Georgia Tech in December. The 2023 recruiting class signed last month and the coaching staff is already hard at work recruiting some of the best talents in the state of Georgia. Fox is a dangerous threat at the tight end position and this might be a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets in the next recruiting class.

Fox is not the biggest prospect at his position (6'4 208 LBS) and might be considered more of an athlete, but is a terrific receiving threat and is dangerous from anywhere on the field. He has offers from a lot of the top programs in the country including Alabama, Georgia, Louisville, NC State, Ohio State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Texas, among others.

New wide receivers coach Josh Crawford offered Fox in December and the next thing will be to get him on campus.

2. Caleb Odom (Carrolton, GA)

Caleb Odom could be a top target at tight end in 2024 247 Sports- Credit: Rusty Mansell

Caleb Odom (Carrolton, GA) was the latest tight end to receive an offer from Georgia Tech. The 6'5 205 LBS tight end is an intriguing prospect that is only getting better and he could be in for a big 2023 season next fall.

Georgia Tech is not the only program that has offered Odom and he will be highly sought after. Auburn, Florida, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Ole Miss are some of the other offers that the talented tight end has.

Like Fox, it will be interesting to see if the staff can get Odom on campus at some point this spring or summer.

3. Hogan Hansen (Bellevue, WA)

Hogan Hansen is a current Michigan commit for the 2024 classss 247 Sports- Credit: Brandon Huffman

This one might be a bit of a longshot right now, but four-star tight end and current Michigan commit Hogan Hansen (Bellevue, WA) did visit the Yellow Jackets last summer and if Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh were to leave Michigan for the NFL, the Michigan commit could re-open his recruitment and Georgia Tech could get involved again. Again, it is a long shot, but worth mentioning because he has visited Atlanta before.

The 2024 class for Georgia Tech currently has one commitment and it is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is a solid start to the class and Georgia Tech will be hoping to improve upon its 2023 recruiting ranking.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

