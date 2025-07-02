An In-Depth Look On Georgia Tech Commit Kentrell Davis: He Talks About His Why, Winning A State Title & More
Kentrell Davis plays high school football for A.H. Parker High School, located in Birmingham, Alabama. Davis finished his junior season with 39 catches for 536 yards and four touchdowns. One of his best games came against Jackson-Olin (AL), where he finished with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Davis is a winner and was a big key behind Parker winning its first state championship in school history.
“It makes me work harder. Everybody wants to beat Parker now, so you have to keep the intensity we had last year and outwork everybody. Never take days off and 1% better every day,” said Davis.
Davis also had battles with the top corner from the 2025 class, Na’eem Offord, who is now at Oregon and could play a pivotal role for the Ducks this upcoming college football season. The 6'3 and 190 pound stud receiver relished those matchups in practice because it helped him get better every day, where he has now established himself as one of the best receivers in Alabama.
“When I first got there (Parker), when we ended up getting Naeem Offord and Jordan Crawford. Going against Naeem and Tim, doing blocking drills, I got used to it. It’s fun. Going against the best corner last year. You are getting yourself better by going up against the best and that is what I really wanted: to go up against the best, that would make me a better football player,” said Davis.
So why did Davis choose the Yellow Jackets over other programs that were recruiting him?
“Outside of football, it is good to get a degree from Georgia Tech. I am trying to major in mechanical engineering, so I know Georgia Tech has one of the best mechanical engineering programs,” said Davis. “The quarterbacks I will have once I get there, I like. I love it a lot. The guys and the atmosphere as well. It’s also not too far away from home. It was all the coaches, and you could actually tell they loved me,” said Davis. They loved my game and me as a person.”
So what makes him different from the rest and what does he bring to the Yellow Jackets? For one, he doesn’t mind getting his jersey dirty, knocking somebody off course, and making opponents feel his presence. It’s not all about stats when it comes to Davis, but instead the team's success.
“I am not a selfish receiver. I will block. A lot of receivers don’t block like how I do. In some plays, you don’t even want to press me because I will probably block you. You can’t play too deep because I will probably run a shorter route, and now you have to tackle me because I am already bigger than everybody. You have to decide what you are going to do. You really can’t stop it,” said Davis.
Someone who has been impactful for Davis both on the field and off is Coach L, who runs Step By Step Training located in the Birmingham, Alabama area. Coach L not only gives kids football training but life lessons, how to become a better man, how to prioritize your education, and things that will lead you down the right path in the future. Coach L has trained several standout prospects, including Vodney Cleveland (Texas commit), top 2027 EDGE rusher Ba'Roc Willis, and many more. Davis talks about how he has been a key figure in his life.
“He helped me a lot. I’ve been training with Coach L since I got to high school. He has developed me in so many ways as a football player and a man. He helps the community. It doesn’t have to be football wise, sometimes we go and do community service and help out the homeless,” said Davis. “It’s not all about football to him. It is about life. We have pastors who come in and talk to a whole bunch of kids. He teaches you how to be a better man and a better son.”
It is more than just football for Davis. There is a reason he carries himself the way he does, and he is a very articulate young man with a good head on his shoulders. What is his why?
“My grandma passed away in my freshman year. I remember the last thing she told me was “Shine” Do what you love the most, and what you love the most will come true. I always knew I loved football. Every time I play football, I wear this chain, and everywhere I go, so I know that she is with me through anything. She is my why,” said Davis.
In addition to his phenomenal character, he is also a savant of the game and studies it religiously. I think what was most impressive was his football acumen and the ability as a high school player to be able to dissect coverages and be able to break off his route to get open for his quarterback.
“My quarterback coach taught me how to read coverages. It helped me with NCAA with one high safety you know it is a cover three if the corners are playing back so the seams are open. For cover 2, you have two safeties back on the hashes with the cornerbacks playing back five to seven yards. You can really tell the difference between the cover 2 and the cover 4 based on how the cornerbacks and linebackers are set up,” said Davis.
Davis does an in-depth breakdown on how to read coverages and educated me on the difference between coverages and how to take advantage of the looks various defenses can give.
Watch the full interview with me and Davis here.
Above all else, Georgia Tech is getting a great player and young man who embodies the Georgia Tech culture and shield that the program is about. Fans should be excited about what the Parker product will bring to the Flats when he arrives on campus next fall.